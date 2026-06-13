Mavericks come to Klay Thompson realization after latest trade rumors

The Dallas Mavericks are so far resisting trade calls on Kyrie Irving according to recent reports, but that's not the case with fellow veteran and former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson who looks likely to be moved this summer.

The Mavericks have come to the realization that Thompson isn't part of their short or long-term plans, having previously signed the 5x All-Star away from the Warriors during the 2024 offseason.

Mavericks come to Klay Thompson realization with latest trade rumors

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Friday, Thompson is one of multiple Dallas veterans that the franchise is prepared to trade as they rebuild their roster around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

"Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, as we speak, are the veterans that the Mavericks are seen as most open to trading ... with Thompson drawing particular notice now that he's entering the final season of his current contract valued at $17.5 million in 2026-27," Stein wrote.

The idea of a Thompson trade has been speculated since the Mavericks' season came to an end, but this is certainly the biggest report that's emerged of the franchise's willingness to deal the former Warrior, having only just recently hired Masai Ujiri as President.

This may be less of a realization that Thompson no longer fits what Dallas are trying to do, but just as much an awareness that they've failed to deliver the veteran sharpshooter what was promised less than two years ago.

Thompson was brought in as a starter to play alongside Irving and Luka Doncic on a team coming off an NBA Finals appearance, only for the Slovenian superstar to be traded just half a season later, and for Thompson to be pushed back to the bench at the start of this season.

Klay Thompson's trade value should cause intrigue among Warrior fans

While Thompson was technically part of a sign-and-trade that landed him in Dallas two years ago, this is really the first time he will have been moved outside of his control. It will be interesting to see if he has any say in his future, something the Mavericks should owe him to see degree given the false promises.

Golden State fans will also be intrigued to see what Thompson's value ultimately is. He's coming off a career-worst season but still shot 38.3% from 3-point range, and is still owed $17.5 million on the final year of his deal.

That salary means it's unlikely we see a Thompson-Warriors reunion in the coming months, but stranger things have happened in the NBA and especially when it comes to the Mavericks.