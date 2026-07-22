Mavericks' latest trade just exposed Warriors' major front office blind spot

The Dallas Mavericks took a smart gamble in a trade for former number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher on Sunday, while exposing a major blind spot for the Golden State Warriors in terms of their unwillingness to make such moves.

When was the last time the Warriors took a high upside swing on a young player in a trade? It's something they've seemingly refused to explore in recent years, and shouldn't be hidden behind the fact they've got a veteran team when they've also simultaneously failed to make moves to prioritize Stephen Curry during the same period.

Zaccharie Risacher trade exposes Warriors' major front office flaw

The Mavericks took advantage as the third team in a deal between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks that sent championship veteran Lu Dort out East. Dallas have taken a swing on Risacher just two years after he was the top selection in 2024, giving up young guard Ryan Nembhard and a swap of second-round picks.

For this price, it's hardly even a gamble from a Mavericks perspective. They've essentially got Risacher for free from a trade standpoint, and the biggest cost is the fact that as a former number one overall pick, he's still owed over $30 million across the next two years.

It's a staggeringly cheap price from a trade perspective for someone who's still only 21-years-old, with Golden State veteran Draymond Green even chiming in by suggesting it just goes to show how desperate Atlanta was to get off their once prized asset.

"Number one what this says to me is that Atlanta couldn't get off Zaccharie Risacher any sooner, like they really wanted to get off him it's clear," Green said on his podcast.

Warriors' front office will look foolish if they can't pull off major moves

Clearly Golden State have bigger fish to fry this offseason than looking at a Risacher trade, and they aren't about to make any move that hinders their ability to land LeBron James as his free agency saga continues.

But if the Warriors miss out on James and essentially run things back with a similar roster to last offseason, then they're going to look foolish for not looking at smaller deals like this Risacher one which could have proven worthwhile.

As much as the Frenchman hasn't lived up to anywhere near the hype of a first overall pick, he still holds potential as a 3-and-D wing with size who finished second in Rookie of the Year in 2025, and who averaged 9.6 points on nearly 37% 3-point shooting last season.

It seems to be an all-or-nothing approach from the Warrior front office in recent seasons. Target the big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and now James, or keep the powder dry for the next big move that may not be forthcoming.