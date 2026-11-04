Mavericks missed Cooper Flagg-era superteam by letting Warriors draft Yaxel Lendeborg

Things had to fall into place for the Golden State Warriors to land Yaxel Lendeborg at the 11th overall pick in June's NBA Draft, including the Dallas Mavericks overlooking him in favor of Michigan championship teammate Morez Johnson Jr.

Could you imagine a forward pairing of Cooper Flagg and Lendeborg? It's a scary thought for opposing fans right now, let alone for the next decade. It's also one that could have become reality, only for the Mavericks to make the wrong decision based on early evidence.

Mavericks missed Cooper Flagg-era superteam by passing on Yaxel Lendeborg

There's no real surprise that Lendeborg is making more an impact than Johnson right now, having entered the league nearly four years older and with a more refined and rounded game, particularly on the offensive end.

However, there's such a significant contrast between the two that many Mavericks fans already hold concern over whether Johnson can ever reach Lendeborg's level, and whether the franchise therefore made a crucially wrong call as they build around Flagg.

Lendeborg isn't just a Rookie of the Year contender, he's generating All-Star buzz. He's averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 40% from three-point range. He already has four games of at least 26 points, including a remarkable 37-point outing to lead the Warriors to victory on Sunday against the L.A. Clippers.

Johnson, on the other hand, has 51 total points across seven games, averaging 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.7 minutes per game. The ninth overall pick doesn't look like a bust by any means, but Dallas fans will find it difficult not to compare him to Lendeborg as former teammates who were both available at their selection, and who were coached by head coach Dusty May at Michigan.

Cooper Flagg ascension makes Yaxel Lendeborg miss hurt more

On one hand, missing on Lendeborg doesn't feel so painful when Flagg is continuing to blossom into a truly generational talent. After winning Rookie of the Year last season, the 19-year-old is averaging 25.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 block, staking his claim as an All-NBA player early in his second year.

On the other hand, Flagg being this good this early changes the timeline on when the rebuilding Mavericks could return to the playoffs and championship contention. They're 4-3 on the season to date, and should be 5-2 if not for a shock loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Perhaps Lendeborg wouldn't have quite the same opportunity playing behind Flagg and Kyrie Irving that he's currently getting with the Warriors. Still, the idea of those three together is a tantalizing one, and they could have formed a legitimate super team with Flagg and Lendeborg on rookie contracts for multiple years.

Golden State are left thankful Dallas made the decision they did, with Lendeborg revitalizing the short and long-term outlook of the franchise as they ride the wave of a five-game winning streak.