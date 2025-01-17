Mavericks make surprise Klay Thompson realization Warriors learned last season

When you think about former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, you think about an all-time great 3-point shooter particularly as a catch-and-shoot threat.

You may also think about his place as one of the league's elite perimeter defenders prior to two devastating leg injuries, and the countless number of big playoff performances Thompson delivered as a key member of four Golden State championship teams.

One aspect fans wouldn't necessarily associate it with Thompson is his playmaking, with the 5x All-Star having primarily been an off-ball player who's averaged just 2.3 assists per game over the course of his career.

Warriors legend Klay Thompson is building chemistry with another athletic big man

While fans would often prefer for Thompson to stick to an off-ball role, he has showcased some ability as a pick-and-roll ball-handler over the years. That was evidenced for Warrior fans last season when the veteran guard built quite the on-court connection with rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis, with the pair combining for a number of highlight plays and often at critical times.

Thompson assisted on 38 of Jackson-Davis' baskets last season, only one behind Chris Paul's 39 assists and nine more than Stephen Curry. Given Paul and Curry are much more known for their passing ability, those numbers showcase just how much of a chemistry Thompson and Jackson-Davis had together.

Klay Thompson finds Trayce Jackson-Davis for the alley-oop jam to cap a 7-0 run in the 4Q!



NYK-GSW Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/CsK5T0eao4 — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024

Since joining the Mavericks during the offseason, it's fair to say Thompson has had far more limited playmaking opportunities sharing the court with star duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, the guard duo have both been injured for Dallas over recent games, opening up the opportunity for Thompson to work on his connection with second-year center Dereck Lively II.

Mavericks fans have realized that the two-man combination between Thompson and Lively II can actually prove very effective, with the latter a similarly young, athletic and even more talented big man than Jackson-Davis.

Writing about the Thompson-Lively II chemistry earlier in the week, Will Miller of The Smoking Cuban believes the Mavericks need to incorporate it more even upon Irving and Doncic's return to the lineup.

"Jason Kidd should definitely consider installing more actions with Lively II and Thompson together, as the combination of the two is simply a spacing nightmare for defenses given Lively II's tantalizing athleticism and Thompson's movement shooting ability," Miller wrote.

Given he's shooting the ball at a career-low rate from the floor and 3-point range, getting more from Thompson in other areas could be important for the Mavericks as they remain in the logjam of the Western Conference standings.