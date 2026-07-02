Mavericks trade signals Klay Thompson move Warriors fans want to see

While the NBA world was buzzing over the shock Jaylen Brown-to-76ers trade and speculating over LeBron James' next move, the Dallas Mavericks made an under the radar move that signals that former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could also be headed for a new team.

Warriors' fans should want to see Thompson finish his career on a playoff contender, even if it's not back in the place it all started. Fortunately that could come sooner rather than later, particularly after the Mavericks acquired Santi Aldama from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Santi Aldama trade signals Mavericks moving Klay Thompson next

Wednesday's trade included Golden State's top 20 protected pick in 2030 that was moved in the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole deal in 2023. The Mavericks traded that, AJ Johnson and two second-round picks for Aldama who has two years and $34 million remaining on his deal.

So what's this got to do with Thompson and his future at the Mavericks when they're different players who play different positions? Well, Thompson and Aldama have beef from an incident last season when the latter tripped up number one overall pick Cooper Flagg, causing the Warrior legend to retaliate which led to an altercation.

It didn't take long for Mavericks fans to speculate on social media that Aldama's arrival only further signals Thompson's departure, with the 4x NBA champion already a prominent trade candidate before the offseason got underway.

Reminder that Klay has legit beef with Aldama 😭 — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) July 1, 2026

So Klay HATES Santi. I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets traded soon — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) July 1, 2026

Perhaps the two will be mature about it and move on quickly if they're still teammates coming training camp, but there might also be some lingering tension in the room that a rookie head coach in Dusty May would prefer not to deal with.

Klay Thompson could also hit free agency after buyout

Trading Thompson and his $17.5 million expiring contract may still prove difficult for the Mavericks, and there remains a chance the 5x All-Star is bought out either by them, or by the team he's moved to in a trade.

Third Apron's Yossi Gozlan mentioned Thompson in a group of potential buyout candidates -- former Warrior guards Buddy Hield and D'Angelo Russell were also part of the seven-man list. A buyout would open the door to a potential reunion with Golden State after Thompson departed for Dallas on a three-year, $50 million contract two years ago.

Either way Thompson deserves to be on veteran team with stronger hopes of a playoff run, rather than one who's clearly building around a 19-year-old Cooper Flagg.