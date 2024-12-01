Mavericks may need uncomfortable conversation with Warriors legend Klay Thompson
After Stephen Curry ruined Klay Thompson's homecoming with a 120-117 victory on November 12, there's been significantly contrasting fortunes between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
The Warriors have since gone 3-5 which has also coincided with the time following De'Anthony Melton's season-ending ACL injury. The Mavericks, on the other hand, have won seven of their past eight games where the only loss came in overtime at Miami.
The Mavericks may need to have a tough conversation with Warriors legend Klay Thompson
The last three Dallas wins have come with Thompson out of the lineup, with the veteran sharpshooter dealing with a foot issue. His absence has helped allow fellow offseason acquisition Naji Marshall to thrive, with the 26-year-old having tallied four consecutive 20-point games prior to Saturday's win over the Utah Jazz.
Marshall's form and that of the team could lead to an uncomfortable conversation between Jason Kidd and Thompson, with Jaren Boslow of The Smoking Cuban suggesting on Saturday that it makes sense for the 5x All-Star to move to a bench role.
"With Thompson struggling to make an impact on both ends of the floor, it only makes sense for Jason Kidd to potentially bench the four-time champion in hopes he finds more production off the bench," Boslow wrote.
Thompson had six threes and 22 points in his return to Chase Center, but that was his only game of 20+ points since the season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on October 24. He's currently averaging 13.2 points on 38.3% shooting from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range -- those shooting percentages are easily the worst of his career, and the scoring average is the lowest since his rookie year.
Thompson was controversially benched by Steve Kerr just prior to the All-Star break last season, responding with seven threes and 35 points in just 28 minutes. That was the first of 14 games he played off the bench before retaking his long-time spot in the back court alongside Curry.
While Thompson performed well off the bench, the uncertainty surrounding his role undoubtedly played a role in his decision to depart Golden State for Dallas during the offseason. After signing a three-year, $48 million contract with the Mavericks, it will be fascinating to see how things play out if he's pushed back to a bench so early into his tenure with the franchise.
The Warriors won't see Thompson and the Mavericks again until February 12 at American Airlines Center.