Mavericks fail to lure former Warriors architect to build Cooper Flagg era

Having traded away Luka Doncic yet lucking into Cooper Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks face an important offseason looking to build their roster around their budding franchise star.

Yet exactly who is at the center of making those roster decisions remains to be seen, with the Mavericks still looking to find a full-time general manager after dismissing Nico Harrison back in November.

One prominent candidate can be effectively ruled out of the job though, with former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers not expected to leave his current multi-sport role despite Dallas' best efforts.

Mavericks fail to lure Bob Myers into building Cooper Flagg era

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday, Myers was the Mavericks' dream target to replace Harrison, but has long been seen as an unlikely candidate for the vacant role.

"Former Warriors lead executive Bob Myers was the Mavericks' true dream target for the post, although team officials have understood for months — going back to Nico Harrison's dismissal on Nov. 11 — that it was always going to be an extreme longshot to try to convince Myers to leave his very lucrative multisport role as president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment," Stein wrote.

Having chosen to depart the Warriors in 2023 following 12 years at the franchise, Myers has spent time in broadcasting with ESPN and now sounds like he's living his best life holding influence in various sporting teams.

Dallas wouldn't be the only team interesting in luring Myers back into a prominent NBA role, such was his success with Golden State where was the architect behind four NBA championships and a further two trips to the Finals.

After being promoted from assistant general manager to the top role in 2012, Myers twice won the NBA's Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017 as he and the Warriors build the NBA's latest dynasty.

Cooper Flagg gives some level of enticement to Mavericks role

While it would take a dramatic backflip for him to join the Mavericks, you wouldn't begrudge Myers or anyone else from taking on the challenge of re-building a team that's now been in turmoil for over 12 months.

Flagg is the shining light that can take the franchise forward and into a new era, offering parallels to a young Stephen Curry who had just completed his second season when Myers joined the Warriors in 2011.

Dallas finished this season with a 26-56 record and 12th in the Western Conference, but Flagg provided immense optimism in winning Rookie of the Year on the back 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.