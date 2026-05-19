Mavericks just handed Warriors perfect Steve Kerr assistant

The Golden State Warriors are set for a coaching restructure this offseason, and they may have just been handed the perfect assistant for Steve Kerr after the Dallas Mavericks made the shock decision to part ways with Jason Kidd on Tuesday.

The Kidd news comes out of nowhere given he still had four years remaining on his contract, making it an incredibly bold move from new president Masai Ujiri who has wasted no time making his mark at the franchise.

Jason Kidd may become prominent candidate for Warriors coaching staff

Kidd spent five years leading the Mavericks, having previously spent a season with the Brooklyn Nets and 3.5 years with the Milwaukee Bucks last decade. While Dallas failed to reach the playoffs in three of his five seasons, they also reached the Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals in the other two.

That included a run in 2022 that saw Kidd and the Mavericks run into Kerr and the Warriors in the West Finals, with the latter emerging with a comfortable 4-1 series victory on their way to claiming the championship.

Kidd took his team one step further two years later, advancing to the Finals where they fell 4-1 to the Boston Celtics. Sure, Dallas have failed to make the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but Kidd shouldn't take too much responsibility considering the now infamous decision from former general manager Nico Harrison to trade franchise superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

BREAKING: Jason Kidd is out as coach of the Dallas Mavericks. New Mavericks president Masai Ujiri is making a coaching change. pic.twitter.com/NKeOrEm5rh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2026

Kidd could now have multiple opportunities at his disposal, including applying for another head coaching role where there are current vacancies at the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.

Warriors should seek conversation with Jason Kidd

While Golden State eventually secured Kerr's return on a new two-year contract, they have announced the departures of lead assistants Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse in the wake of failing to make the playoffs this season.

The Warriors wouldn't be doing their due diligence if they didn't seek a conversation with Kidd about a potential assistant role. While the 53-year-old is bound to get other offers around the league and potentially in the media, a job with Golden State could appeal to Kidd if he views himself as a potential Kerr succcessor in a couple years.

The Warriors have been linked to former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green who could return after being an assistant between 2016-2019, while former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has also been floated as someone who could return to the franchise on Kerr's staff.