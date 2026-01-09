Mock draft would improve already-unfair Warriors advantage in 2026

FanSided's latest 2026 NBA mock draft has the Golden State Warriors picking 15th overall and selecting Baylor University's Cameron Carr, a fantastic pick that would only serve to add to this team's already-tremendous shooting advantage over its opponents. The junior is one of the best shooters in this draft class.

As of this writing, the Warriors lead the NBA in three-pointers made by a wide margin while employing the greatest shooter of all-time in Stephen Curry. Adding a top-tier shooting threat would only further strengthen their fire power from beyond the arc. Carr brings length and athleticism to the table in addition to reliable driving ability and willingness to play off-ball. That's a well-rounded player that Golden State could use not just in the big picture, but in the short-term as well.

The Warriors continue to thrive when multiple shooters can sprint into space, relocate without the ball, and punish help defenders. Carr’s game aligns cleanly with that identity.

What makes the fit more compelling is the structure the Warriors offer that could simplify his transition to the NBA. Carr wouldn't need high usage to be able to make an impact with Golden State. He reads the floor well and rarely forces shots that aren't there. Those habits tend to earn trust quickly in Steve Kerr’s system.

Cameron Carr would fit like a glove on the Warriors

Golden State has tried to lean harder into increased versatility over the course of the last couple of seasons. The front office has shown a preference for wings who can defend multiple spots and survive without constant help. Carr’s length and athleticism give him a chance to hold his own on that end, which raises his floor as a potential rotation piece.

The Warriors remain in a constant balancing act between maximizing the tail end of Curry’s career and building sustainable depth behind him. Drafting players who can contribute without demanding touches has become essential. Carr checks that box while still offering a bit of developmental upside.

Short-term, he projects as a plug-and-play shooter who can stretch the floor for attacking guards and slashers. Long-term, there's decent room for growth if his handle tightens and his off-the-dribble shooting continues to progress. This is the kind of player that fits this team's mold far better than just a raw prospect would.

At pick number 15, this wouldn't be a swing for the fences but rather a calculated bet on a guy that would be a solid fit with the current core. Cameron Carr has the kind of traits the Warriors feel confidence in, and he'd be an easy selection if he were available at the time of Golden State's pick.