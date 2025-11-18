Moses Moody just came closer to Klay Thompson than anyone ever thought possible

Moses Moody has played well for the Golden State Warriors this season, but his latest statistical output has brought him closer to Klay Thompson than anyone ever expected him to. In his latest showing, he drained seven threes in the first quarter, making him the third Warrior to ever accomplish the feat, joining, of course, Thompson and Stephen Curry.

“The shining star was Moses Moody, who scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting and went 8 of 12 on 3-pointers,” wrote NBC Sports Bay Area. “His sizzling start was beyond being on fire. Moody made seven threes in the first quarter, joining Curry and Klay Thompson as the only Warriors ever to make at least seven threes in one quarter. The proud product of Little Rock, Ark., was fueled by Southern comfort on his career night. ‘I’m from the South, so whenever I’m down here, my joints feel better,’ Moody joked on ‘Warriors Postgame Live.’”

He may never be Thompson, but the flashes alone are impressive.

Will Moses Moody ever be Klay Thompson?

No. There is no other valid response to that question. Thompson is one of the greatest shooters to ever grace an NBA basketball court, and expecting any player to live up to that hype is outrageous.

However, there are other questions that can, and perhaps should, be asked regarding Moody’s place in the current Warriors’ squad, regarding his similarities to Thompson.

Can Moody take on a similar role to the one Thompson had during his time in Golden State? Sure, why not? He’s quickly turning into a solid 3-and-D role player. He may never reach the same level as Thompson did, but the roles can be similar.

Can he develop a good enough three-point shot to fit alongside Curry? Absolutely. Again, there are levels to everything, but Moody’s shot has come a long way.

This season, Moody is enjoying the best year of his career, taking a massive leap in regard to his three-point efficiency. He is shooting better than he ever has.

So far this year, Moody has appeared in 13 games, earning five starts and playing 24.2 minutes per contest (a career-high). He is averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.2% from the floor and an insane 45.3% from deep on a career-high 6.6 three-point attempts per game.

He’s been on fire this year, and it’s no coincidence that he just matched a record that Thompson (and Curry) lay claim to in Warriors history.