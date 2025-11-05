Moses Moody cashes in on star injury concern as Warriors stave off Suns

Moses Moody has capitalized on a injury concern for star forward Jimmy Butler, helping the Golden State Warriors to a needed 118-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

Butler wasn't active in the second-half after initially being questionable for the game with lower back soreness, with the 6x All-Star finishing with two points, four rebounds and two assists in 14 first-half minutes.

Without Butler available in the second-half, Moody saw increased playing time and took advantage with a season-high 24 points, five rebounds and two assists on 5-of-8 3-point shooting in 34 minutes off the bench.

Golden State were a +15 in Moody's minutes while the fifth-year wing took significant responsibility for Phoenix star Devin Booker, albeit the hosts had little answer for the 29-year-old who dropped 38 points on 54.2% shooting to keep his team in the contest.

The Warriors built a significant lead early in the game and had a 19-point half-time lead, only to leave the Suns in the game during the second-half thanks to some costly turnovers and some brilliant shot-making from Booker.

Stephen Curry had a team-high 28 points, four rebounds and three assists, but it still wasn't the absolute free-flowing best for the 2x MVP who again shot just 9-of-23 from the floor following a pair of poor games in Milwaukee and Indiana.

Moses Moody is FEELING it tonight 🥵 pic.twitter.com/rbt76NOIlZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 5, 2025

Golden State started big with Quinten Post at the center spot, with he too taking advantage of increased minutes thanks to Al Horford resting from the first night of a back-to-back. The second-year big man played a season-high 27 minutes, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks while finishing as a team-high +16.

Trayce Jackson-Davis also saw some increased opportunity without Horford, impressing at times in the first-half before finishing with seven points, two rebounds and three assists in his 16 minutes. Brandin Podziemski also dropped 13 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench, while Buddy Hield had 12 as the Warriors had five players score in double figures.

Grayson Allen and Mark Williams each had 16 points for the visitors, yet they had very little outside of Booker as the Warriors outscored the Suns by 19 in the 10 minutes the 4x All-Star was off the floor.

The win puts an end to the Warriors' two-game skid and pushes them to 5-3 on the season, with a matchup to come against the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday night.