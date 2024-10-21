Moses Moody extension leaves no other option for Kerr in Warriors rotation
On the eve of the deadline for potential contract extensions, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania announced on Sunday that the Golden State Warriors have signed Moses Moody to a three-year, $39 million rookie extension.
Moody, the former 14th overall pick in 2021 out of Arkansas, has had a tumultuous few years with the Warriors. Moses has been the epitome of what it means to always be ready. Over his first three years, coach Steve Kerr's commitment to the young guard has been a constant question mark, even when most fans saw the potential for an outstanding two-way player off the bench. Moody would often go from playing sparingly for over a month to seeing significant minutes in important games, including during the 2022 Western Conference Finals in his rookie year.
Steve Kerr may feel obligated to play Moses Moody after his extension
After an impressive preseason for the 22-year-old, it seems Moody is ready to take that leap in his career. He posted 21 points against the Lakers last Tuesday and a 23-point performance against the Kings a couple games prior. Clearly, Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors front office believe Moody is a key part of the team's present and future. However, is that how Kerr sees it?
The Warriors' preseason was a success, going 6-0 despite limited impact from Stephen Curry. Yet this may have caused Kerr even more problems that he will have to work out before Wednesday's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Can a team have too many players deserving minutes entering a season? The Warriors have legitimately 13 players who deserve to be in the rotation, causing even Steph Curry to weigh in on the topic of people being left out and "feelings being hurt."
News surrounding Moody's contract is essential for many reasons, but the biggest may be how Kerr could now feel obligated to have him in the rotation. Moody has been compared to Gary Payton II in terms of vying for a similar role in the rotation. He's now under contract for four seasons on reasonable money, while GPII is on an expiring contract.
Moody was involved in several trade talks this off-season, with the Warriors seeming more open to moving Moody than a Kuminga or Podziemski. Moody can still be traded if something happens before the trade deadline, but his new contract will be more complex to match for other teams.
Overall, this is an excellent bargain for Golden State. The NBA is in a weird place where almost every somewhat important role player is expecting a near-max contract. Moody staying around for a fair price bodes well -- Moses looks primed to take a massive leap this season, and if Kerr allows him, the young wing could easily outplay his contract over the next few years.
Watch tomorrow as the deadline nears. The Warriors still need to reach an extension agreement with forward Jonathan Kuminga who is looking for a maximum extension. If not, Kuminga will become a restricted free agent next off-season, with the Warriors able to match every offer that comes his way. Regardless of what happens with Kuminga, it's excellent news that Dunleavy and the front office came to an agreement with Moody.