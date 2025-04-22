Moses Moody has former NBA All-Star to thank for his breakout season

The 2021 NBA Draft was meant to be a momentous occasion for the Golden State Warriors. With two lottery picks, the most dominant team of the past decade was equipped with the resources to reload and develop the next two franchise cornerstones.

Four years later, the Warriors' investment in Moses Moody with the No. 14 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft is paying off—and a former All-Star can be thanked for the progress.

Moody, who's still just 22 years of age, is coming off of the best and most productive season of his NBA career. He earned Steve Kerr's trust on both ends of the floor, ultimately working his way into the starting lineup—and making a profound impact once he got there.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Warriors assistant coach and former All-Star Jerry Stackhouse spoke about how the team's shift to defending ball-handlers higher up the court was met with resistance—but Moody wholeheartedly accepted it.

“At first, guys were like, ‘Man, it’s too high. Ja and those guys just going to run past us.’ But at some point, we’ve got to stand our ground. And I think Mo really embraced it.”

Golden State assistant coach Kris Weems weighed in, as well, explaining how Moody has taken on a ball-stopping role by learning how to use his hands and treat defense as though he's the attacking player.

“Making the guy move the ball around,” Weems said, “and feel uncomfortable. I think that’s what Moses does now, really well. … And then on the dribble, he’s learned how to time guys. I’ma measure their dribble and figure out how to get my hands on the ball. And he’s carried over some of that stuff in terms of being really aware of how guys are going to attack you and then learn how to use his length.”

Moody was never regarded as an elite defender, but thanks to his malleable mentality and the coaching staff he's learning from, he's become one of the Warriors' most important players.

Jerry Stackhouse has helped Moses Moody evolve with Warriors

Moody finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging career-best marks of 9.8 points, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.7 three-point field goals made per game. He also shot a career-best 37.4 percent from beyond the arc and 79.7 percent from the free throw line.

Both on the stat sheet and on the court, Moody turned in the best season of his career—and he proved how ready he is to impact winning.

Moody started each of the Warriors' final 28 regular-season games, averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.8 three-point field goals made per contest. Beyond the numbers, he became a legitimate 3-and-D player with point-of-attack capabilities.

With Moody anchoring the efforts to defend quicker guards before they can enter into their sets, the Warriors went 21-7 and salvaged what appeared to be a lost season.

All eyes are understandably on the new big three, with Jimmy Butler seamlessly fitting in alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The attention is well-deserved, but Moody's impact has been overlooked in national conversations.

As Butler, Curry, and Green play deep into their 30s, it's the 22-year-old former lottery pick who has found the perfect way to alleviate pressure from them.

That manifested in a significant way when Moody played 33 minutes, chasing Ja Morant all over the court during Golden State's 121-116 Play-In Tournament win over the Memphis Grizzlies. It continued when he played 28 minutes during the Warriors' 98-85 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 1, with Moody helping to hold the opposition's starting backcourt to 7-of-34 shooting.

With the guidance of an NBA All-Star and the mentality to take constructive criticism in stride, Moody is realizing his lottery-pick potential at the perfect time of year.