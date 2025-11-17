Moses Moody grants Warriors their agonizing wish with new career-high

The Golden State Warriors have been looking for a sharpshooter to pair with Stephen Curry since the departure of splash brother Klay Thompson. The agonizing search for that might now be over though as Moses Moody fulfils that wish, with the 23-year-old exploding for seven threes in the first-quarter of Sunday's 124-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

After Curry was pushed to go for 95 combined points in back-to-back wins in San Antonio, it was Moody who picked up the slack from an underwhelming performance from the 2x MVP who was well contained by noted defender Herb Jones.

Moses Moody dropped a new career-high in New Orleans on Sunday

Curry had just nine points, five rebounds and three assists on 2-of-11 shooting from the field, but Moody more than made up for it in dropping a career-high 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and 8-of-12 from 3-point range,

The former 14th overall pick was doing his best Curry/Thompson impersonation in the opening period, going for 21 points and proving a flamethrower from deep as the Warriors jumped out to a 44-28 lead.

The offense was far more lackluster in the second-quarter, but an 8-0 run to close the period quelled the home team's momentum and allowed Golden State to rebuild a 12-point lead heading into half-time.

The Warriors were never truly bothered from that position, particularly as they hit a new season-high 24 threes on 56 attempts (42.9%) despite Curry contributing just one of those. Moody's output was aided by a bounce-back performance of sorts from Brandin Podziemski, with the third-year guard going for 19 points, three rebounds and three assists on 8-of-13 shooting off the bench.

Jimmy Butler was his usual efficient self with 18 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, while fellow veteran Draymond Green did a bit of everything with eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in less than 25 minutes. The blowout win allowed Curry to get some rest after his heavy workload in San Antonio, with the 37-year-old playing just 28 minutes as no Golden State player saw more than Moody's 33.

The Warriors didn't get to compete against either of their former champions in Jordan Poole or Kevon Looney. Poole was in street clothes on the sidelines as he recovers from injury, while Looney was seemingly a DNP despite being active and playing against his former team for the first time.

Golden State have now won three-straight games for the first time this season, but stronger challenges await as they prepare to face the Magic in Orlando on Tuesday.