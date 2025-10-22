Moses Moody injury has sudden silver lining that could shift Warriors title hopes

Moses Moody's calf injury was a disappointing element for the Golden State Warriors heading into opening night, but it might be just what Jonathan Kuminga needed to finally realize his potential after a long offseason full of contract drama.

Moody's injury meant his fellow 2021 lottery pick got the start against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, with Kuminga emerging as one of the biggest storylines from Golden State's 119-109 victory at Crypto.com Arena.

Warriors may unlock Jonathan Kuminga thanks to Moses Moody's injury

Kuminga's preseason offered some optimism in regard to increased rebounding activity and awareness in moving the ball on offense. That translated in the first-half against the Lakers, having recorded five rebounds and five assists as the Warriors took a 55-54 lead.

The 23-year-old then became the star of the show in the third-quarter, going for 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting that included a trio of hits from 3-point range. Kuminga also had another beautiful dump off pass to Al Horford on the drive, before closing the game and securing a big offensive rebound in the final moments that sealed Golden State's victory.

The former seventh overall pick finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 6-of-11 shooting and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, playing 33 minutes in what was a mature performance which is exactly how Steve Kerr described it after the game.

"He's really really matured...I think he has a better understanding of what we need," Kerr said (via ESPN's Anthony Slater). "I think he just has a better sense of what's needed now compared to past years. I think Jimmy (Butler) has really helped him too. Jimmy has really talked to him a lot during camp. He's taken him aside after practices."

Jonathan Kuminga doing it all for the Dubs...



13 PTS on 5-5 shooting in a DOMINANT 3Q 👏 pic.twitter.com/agZcbUNu7d — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2025

A performance like we saw on Tuesday night makes it easy to forget that Kuminga came off the bench in Golden State's first two preseason games. The Warriors would have started small against the Lakers regardless given their desire to limit veteran center Al Horford to 20 minutes per game, but it would have been Moody in Kuminga's spot had the young wing been healthy.

Without Moody's injury, Kuminga would have likely been in a bench role and perhaps limited to 18-20 minutes per game. His blistering start to the third-quarter would never have happened, and maybe the defensive and rebounding engagement wouldn't have been so focused.

The next question is whether it can become consistent, particularly in regard to the 3-point shooting where Moody clearly has a major edge. There might be a time where Moody's shooting becomes more important, but based on this game Kerr won't be rushing the former 14th overall pick back into the starting lineup.

Kuminga also has an upside that gives him an edge over Golden State's other young players. If they can get this version of him on a consistent basis, that completely shifts their title hopes into becoming much more of a legitimate threat to the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.