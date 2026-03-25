Moses Moody injury puts brutal dagger through Warriors offseason plans

Moses Moody's devastating torn patellar injury on Monday night will reverberate around the Golden State Warriors organization in the coming days, weeks and months.

It's important to acknowledge the human element of such a brutal injury, but the franchise must forge on without the fifth-year wing, and that could be difficult to accomplish succesfully come the offseason.

Part of the sell to prospective free agents and even trade targets is giving them a clear picture of what the team will look like, how they'll fit in as players, and how subsequent success will be achieved. How do Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office go about that now when the Warriors will have two key starters -- and over $65 million in salary -- on the sidelines to start next season?

Moses Moody injury puts dagger into Warriors offseason plans

Following a breakout season where he averaged a career-high 12.1 points on over 40% shooting from 3-point range, Moody had developed into a reliable, starting quality piece on an incredibly team-friendly contract. He isn't a star by any means, but his value as a fourth or fifth starter was proven in Golden State's struggles during his recent 10-game absence with a wrist sprain.

Now, after the traumatic scenes in Dallas on Monday night, the Warriors will begin next season without Moody and veteran All-Star Jimmy Butler. For a team looking to add the necessary pieces to try and contend again with a 38-year-old Stephen Curry, it's a brutal dagger some seven months out from the start of next season.

The good news is that the front office has time to prepare. The bad news is that even time may not be enough. There are going to be veteran players out there in free agency who, thanks to Butler and Moody's injuries, simply aren't going to be convinced by Golden State's ability to contend for a deep playoff run.

Take Al Horford for example. Would the 39-year-old have signed with the Warriors last offseason if he knew these Butler and Moody injuries would happen? Perhaps he still would have, and maybe we'll find out given Horford holds a $6 million player option for next season.

Warriors might have to target younger players seeking opportunity

The silver lining is that crisis does create opportunity. Moody himself had flourished into a bigger role in the wake of Butler's torn ACL, while Gui Santos has been the biggest developmental positive for Golden State in the past two months.

The fact the Warriors will be down two key players to start next season does allow the front office to sell the fact that minutes and opportunity are available. However, that's more likely to incentivize younger players still looking to carve out their reputation, rather than experienced veterans largely focused on championship success.

Taking risks on younger, more unknown players in the hope they flourish with opportunity? That's not exactly what Curry would have in mind as he enters year 18 in the league.