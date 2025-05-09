Moses Moody leaves Warriors with one previously unthinkable decision

It's just over two weeks ago that Moses Moody was a bonafide starter for the Golden State Warriors, yet that feels like a long time ago after another underwhelming performance in Game 2 of the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With Stephen Curry sidelined due to his hamstring strain, the Warriors could have done with Moody's 3-point shooting as a 37.4% marksman in the regular season. Unfortunately that aspect has alluded the 22-year-old over recent weeks, with a dwindling confidence in all elements of his game meaning Steve Kerr may have no choice but to bench Moody entirely.

Moses Moody again failed to take his opportunity for the Warriors

Moody saw early playing time in the first-quarter after Golden State got off to a disastrous start, only to go scoreless and record just one rebound in his first six-minute stint as the visitors ended the period with only 15 points.

His lack of confidence and decisiveness was again evident in a rough sequence in the opening period. After a Minnesota turnover, Moody pushed the ball in transition and had an opportunity to pull up for three or attack the rim, only to do neither and throw up a wild floater attempt that didn't even graze the rim.

That was one of five misses for Moody, the other four of which came from 3-point range. He made three of his four free-throws during garbage time late in the game, but those three points, two rebounds and an assist were all he had to show for over 16 minutes of action in the 117-93 defeat.

That means the young wing is now a hard to believe 0-of-14 shooting from the floor over the last three games, while the Warriors are -21 in Moody's minutes during the same span. He's now a shell of the player that had been so important to Golden State's success over the second-half of the season, having started 31 consecutive games after the trade for Jimmy Butler.

Moody's eight and a half minutes in Game 1 were the least he's played since December, but it may be more than he gets in Game 3 with the now distinct possibility that he's removed from the rotation completely based on form.

Not only that, but fellow fourth-year lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga did enough on Thursday to suggest he should be well above Moody in the rotation. Kuminga had a team-high 18 points and five rebounds on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting, having got the start in the second-half after Quinten Post initially opened the game as the Warriors went bigger without Curry.