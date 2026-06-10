With the New York Knicks back in the NBA Finals for the first time this millennium, it was predictably a madhouse at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the Finals against the San Antonio Spurs with fans going crazy.

It was such an intense and wild atmosphere that some on social media lamented the fact that Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were never able to face the Knicks in the Finals.

Stephen Curry will likely never get to play in the Finals at MSG

One social media user wrote: “I wish Steph could’ve played a Finals series against the Knicks. Imagine a Steph flurry silencing THIS arena.”

It's a fun idea to think about. Curry has absolutely owned the Knicks at Madison Square Garden over the years. He has a 12-1 record against the Knicks on their home floor, and in his one loss he scored an impressive 54 points.

I wish Steph could’ve played a Finals series against the Knicks



Imagine a Steph flurry silencing THIS arena — arbacknine (@aryh21) June 9, 2026

He made his record-breaking three in the building back in 2021 and has regularly risen to the occasion like many stars when he plays there. Imagining him silencing that Knicks crowd in the Finals?

We’ve seen it happen before with other players, including last year with Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers who hit an absurd game-tying shot in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, completely silencing the building and before re-enacting the infamous Reggie Miller choke motion.

Curry has silenced many a stadium in his career and it’s a shame that he was never able to do it in the Finals at a place he’s dominated so thoroughly. His career isn’t over yet, so perhaps the Warriors have one more magical run in them where they can make it to the Finals against New York, leaving Curry with an opportunity to break the hearts of Knicks fans on an even more extreme level.

What must make Curry’s owning of the Knicks all the more frustrating for them and their fans is the fact that New York wanted Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft. The Knicks were confident Curry would be there for them at No. 8 overall, but the Warriors got him at No. 7 and forever changed the course of NBA history.

He’s made the Knicks regret that for years, but it would be so much fun if he made them regret it with a title on the line. It probably won’t come to pass, yet it’s fun to dream about.