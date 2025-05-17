After a merry-go-round at the center position that involved Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post and an elongated stretch of small-ball with Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors have no choice but to solidify their big man rotation this offseason.

Steve Kerr admitted on Friday that he doesn't want Green to be his starting center next season, particularly given the toll it took on the veteran physically. ESPN's Shams Charania has already reported that the Warriors could target a big man, while colleague Bobby Marks has also mentioned Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez as a possible free agency option.

But among the crop of centers on the free agency market this offseason, one stands above all as a dream option for Golden State (and many others mind due) -- Myles Turner.

Myles Turner is expected to re-sign with the Indiana Pacers

Turner has been a prominent trade candidate for a number of years, including routinely being seen as an ideal front court teammate for Green as a shot-blocker who can shoot effectively from the perimeter.

However, trade speculation has died down over the last 12 months, largely because of the Indiana Pacers' incredible playoff success. After a stunning run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Pacers have repeated the dose and now have a real shot of advancing to the NBA Finals and winning their first championship since the ABA era.

Indiana's success therefore makes it difficult to see them not re-signing Turner, with NBA insider Jake Fischer reporting as such in his column on the Stein Line on Friday.

"The rising expectation, league sources say, is that Turner will be extending his stay in the Hoosier State. The longest-tenued Pacer enjoyed quite a moment when he drilled a dagger triple to seal a Game 5 comeback and the series for Indiana in Cleveland," Fischer wrote.

Turner is likely to make more than his current two-year, $40.9 million contract, making it difficult for the Warriors or most teams to sign him outright anyway. Perhaps there's still a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade scenario that could get someone of Turner's value, but any interest the Pacers may have had in the Warriors' forward probably vanished when they traded for Pascal Siakam last year.

The 29-year-old averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season. Combine that with his 39.6% 3-point shooting and Turner would answer a lot of needs Golden State currently have in the way of size, shooting and a third scoring option.

Alas, it looks like the Turner dream may be crushed, leaving the Warriors (and others) with a limited free agency pool of centers headlined by the 37-year-old Lopez and Atlanta Hawks veteran Clint Capela.