Naz Reid has emerged as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors, but his actual play on the floor is making interest in the veteran big man appear less appealing by the game.

Reid's arrival at the Charlotte Hornets has brought about increased opportunity, yet it hasn't resulted in the type of efficiency or winning impact that the Warriors would like from a player they'd have to heavily invest in.

Naz Reid is leaving Warriors with no choice but to abandon trade interest

In the three previous seasons where Reid won Sixth Man of the Year and finished top five on two further occassions, he averaged 13.8 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the floor and 38.4% from three-point range.

Reid's scoring has increased in a starting role with the Hornets to open this season, but his percentages have fallen to 38.2% from the floor and 34.1% from three-point range. A 6'9" big man shooting sub 39% from the field is deplorable, and the exact opposite you want from a player with a big long-term contract who you might have to give up a first-round pick for.

On top of the poor shooting percentages, Reid has committed more turnovers than he has assists in 17 games, and he has the worst total plus-minus (-122) of any Hornets player as Wednesday's 107-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls saw them fall to a 4-13 record.

Reid isn't particularly known for his defense either, and his trade value isn't helped by the fact that the Minnesota Timberwolves are seemingly better as a result of trading him during the offseason. With the addition of LaMelo Ball and giving many of those frontcourt minutes to former Warrior Jonathan Kuminga, the Timberwolves are sitting 14-5 and third in the Western Conference.

Naz Reid is making less sense for the Warriors as season goes along

Not only are Reid’s numbers less than ideal for a Warrior trade target, but so too are the mechanics of a deal given what Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office have at their disposal.

Unlike other potential options like Wendell Carter Jr., Reid makes slightly more than Kristaps Porzingis’ $20 million salary. Suddenly Golden State may have to give up a young piece like Gui Santos who has just started a team-friendly three-year, $15 million contract, as well as Porzingis and draft capital.

That might be justifiable if Reid was playing well and worthy of the three years and $80 million remaining on his contract beyond this season, but it’s looking increasingly like a path the Warriors should forget about going down before the mid-season deadline.