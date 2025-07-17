NBA champion completely misses the mark with brutal Warriors take about Al Horford

Al Horford's expected arrival at the Golden State Warriors is already leading to discussion over his potential impact at the franchise entering what would be his 19th NBA season.

Many Warrior fans are keen on adding the veteran center, but 3x NBA champion Udonis Haslem has poured cold water on the idea of Horford becoming a real difference-maker for the franchise next season.

Udonis Haslem misses the mark with Al Horford take

Speaking during an episode of NBA Today earlier in the week, Haslem argued that Horford doesn't address Golden State's need for more size and athleticism after their second-round playoff elimination this year.

“When you talk about bringing in Al, I love Al. I would love for him to finish his career with a guy like Steph (Curry). He’s a guy who’s definitely gonna space the floor and knock down some threes, but he does not address your needs," Haslem said. “He does not address the need of athleticism. When you talk about bringing in another guy that is older, and he does not address the need of having size.”

Haslem is certainly right when it comes to Horford individually as a player, but what he fails to recognize is how the 5x All-Star would provide the flexibility for the Warriors to add more size and athleticism in their overall lineups.

For example, Horford could do wonders for Jonathan Kuminga if he re-signs with the franchise as a restricted free agent. Suddenly Steve Kerr could form lineups with Kuminga and four shooters on the floor, allowing the former seventh overall pick to use his athleticism to become a downhill force at the rim without a teammate clogging the paint.

Golden State may be able to do that anyway given the emergence of Quinten Post, but Kerr will undoubtedly feel far more comfortable playing Kuminga next to Horford rather than another young and inexperienced player.

Horford's ability to play effectively at the four could allow the Warriors to play double-big lineups in a way they really haven't been able to previously. The 39-year-old could play alongside the seven-foot Post and give Golden State real size, or next to Trayce Jackson-Davis if Kerr wants more athleticism on the floor.

There's a reason why many Warrior fans are excited about Horford's likely addition. It's not because of who he is necessarily at this point of his career, but more so the potential impact he can have on others and how their development may take Golden State to the next level.