NBA Draft may recreate Jonathan Kuminga's old Warriors problem

The Atlanta Hawks have been strongly linked to Aday Mara with the eighth overall pick heading into this month's draft, but drafting the 7'3" center could instantly recreate Jonathan Kuminga's old problem at the Golden State Warriors.

The spacing concerns between Kuminga, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green was difficult for the Warriors to overcome, and it's something the Hawks could struggle with if Mara is also thrown into the mix.

Jonathan Kuminga problem could resurface if Hawks draft Aday Mara

Kuminga's fit with Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu already appeared a little tricky when he was acquired from the Warriors in February, but at least the latter two took significant strides in their 3-point shooting -- both in volume and percentage -- this past season.

The Hawks don't really have the capacity though to add another key rotation player who doesn't space the floor, at least not without limiting Kuminga's role or that of Daniels' who's just about to start a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

Mara makes some sense for the Hawks when it comes to adding more size and shot-blocking compared to what Okongwu currently provides, but he's not going to stretch the floor, at least not early in his NBA career, after taking just 10 3-point attempts across his three-year college career.

If Atlanta take Mara and project him as a future starter -- which you would assume if you're taking him at eight -- where does that leave Kuminga's role on a team consisting of Daniels, Johnson, Okongwu and Mara?

Hawks draft decision could impact Jonathan Kuminga's future

Given Atlanta hold a team option on Kuminga's $24.3 million contract for next season, the young forward stands to be impacted significantly by what the Hawks do at the draft in a fortnight -- whether they take Mara or otherwise.

The ideal outcome for Kuminga is that his camp and the Hawks mutually agree to tear up the contract he initially signed with the Warriors last offseason, and sign a new three or four-year deal at a similar annual number.

But do the Hawks really want to offer the former seventh overall pick that sort of extension if they don't envisage him as a 25+ minute per game player? It's hard to see that role if Mara is another prominent part of the rotation as another non-floor spacer.

Kuminga averaged 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.1 minutes with the Hawks after the trade, before posting 13.7 points and 3.3 boards in 26 minutes during the six-game first-round series loss to the New York Knicks.