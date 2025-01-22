NBA insider believes Warriors should make unthinkable Stephen Curry decision

After a 40-point blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, NBA insider Kevin O’Connor wrote that the Golden State Warriors 'struggles and what they should do to prepare for the future.

KOC called for the Warriors to “blow it up”, citing the 2013 Boston Celtics as an example of what can happen when a team trades their beloved stars for a brighter future. There is no doubt that trading Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett worked out for the Celtics as the assets they received eventually became Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- two stars that led them to a championship last year. Still, the Warriors' situation is different, which is why a Stephen Curry trade isn’t the best path forward.

One of the biggest differences between the Warriors now and the 2013 Celtics is that this core won four championships, not one. Trading Stephen Curry for a better future is maybe what an AI trade machine would suggest, but the emotions tying Curry to the Bay Area cannot be overlooked.

The Warriors need to adapt rather than blow it up

That being said, the Warriors are definitely not where they want to be to close out Curry’s career. For the last few seasons they haven’t been in a position to contend for a championship -- they’ve barely been good enough to make the Play-In Tournament. Something needs to change.

KOC brought up the Warriors' unwillingness to adapt and change as Curry and their core has aged. This is where the Warriors could make a lot of changes. The Warriors have always said they’ve wanted to emulate the San Antonio Spurs dynasty. Unlike the Spurs, who adapted their playing style and personnel as Tim Duncan aged, the Warriors haven’t really changed their play style as the league has changed around them. Instead of trading Curry, the Warriors should look at other personnel and strategy changes that could give Curry one last shot at title contention.

If they’re not going to compete, trading Curry may be the best course

Warriors fans don’t want to trade Curry. Having Curry spend his whole career in Golden State like Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant did with their respective franchises is the ideal ending. However, if the Warriors aren’t going to try and compete, letting Curry end his career on a better team while stashing tons of assets for the future could be the best move.

So the Warriors find themselves in a difficult position. They don’t want to trade their franchise savior and beloved legend. At the same time they don’t seem too pressed to do everything in their power to allow him to compete for one more title.

So maybe unlike the Spurs who got Duncan one last championship in his latter years, the Warriors end up looking more like the late Kobe Lakers. Not the best outcome, but at least we wouldn’t have to see Curry in a different team’s jersey.