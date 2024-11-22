NBA insider pours cold water on chance of major Warriors move
A strong start to the season has only furthered conversation on whether the Golden State Warriors need to make a big move prior the February 6 trade deadline.
The Warriors moved to an 11-3 record after Wednesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, yet there still appears some room for improvement whether it be through the current roster or via a potential trade.
The Warriors aren't expected to make a big this season
De'Anthony Melton's season-ending ACL injury has shone a light on Golden State's starting shooting guard situation, with question marks still surrounding whether Lindy Waters III is the long-term solution.
Trayce Jackson-Davis has started every game for the Warriors at center, yet a few notable performances from opposing bigs has brought some discussion on whether the franchise could do with an upgrade at the five.
After trying to trade for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, the other ongoing question involves whether Golden State retains the desire to add another star to pair with Stephen Curry.
Well according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors may have lost their wish to make a really big move, at least over the coming months ahead of the deadline.
"I do think (the Warriors) are one move away from being seen as a team who can challenge (teams like) Boston," Shelburne said to 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Thursday. "But, my sense is they're not looking for anything really big during the year."
Any 'big move' is obviously predicated on a star becoming available, and at this point no such player has recently been reported to be available. Golden State may be going about their business with no interest in a significant trade, yet that could shift dramatically if someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo were to all of a sudden ask of out Milwaukee.
In the meantime the Warriors could certainly be looking at smaller deals, particularly if it involves strengthening their center rotation or adding a player that could foreseeably start next to Curry in the back-court.
Golden State do now have Melton's $12.8 million deal as an expiring salary -- a flexible contract they could use in a variety of ways if they're prepared to add draft assets or a young player of value. Messing with their deep rotation could be fraught with danger for the Warriors, not to mention their chances of re-signing Melton in free agency may be dealt a fatal blow if they traded him.