NBA insider pours cold water on blockbuster rumored Warriors trade for All-Star big

The Golden State Warriors alleviated some pressure with a shock win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, but it doesn't necessarily erase their potential desperation to improve the roster as various trade proposals arise.

One such rumor doing the rounds on social media on Saturday was the idea of the Warriors flipping Jimmy Butler for Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks, only for that to quickly be shut down by one NBA insider.

NBA insider pours cold water on potential Jimmy Butler-Anthony Davis swap

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints saw the speculation on X (formerly Twitter) and felt the need to clarify, pouring cold water on the idea that the Warriors had actually reached out to the Mavericks about a potential trade.

There is zero truth to the Warriors-Anthony Davis rumor.



Golden State has NOT contacted Dallas about Davis, nor do they intend to this season. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 6, 2025

This feels like a deal both teams would likely say no to at this very point in time, such is Davis' reduced value after injury issues to start the season. The All-Star big man has now played five games since his return, including a 32-point, 13-rebound, four-assist, two-block performance against the Denver Nuggets at the start of the week.

It still feels like Golden State and other rival teams would need to see more from Davis over a consistent month-long period to talk themselves into giving up the kind of assets Dallas would need in return.

The Mavericks might need picks on top of Butler to relinquish hold of Davis who was the key asset they got back in last season's blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. However, there's no guarantee that the Warriors would even swap Butler for Davis straight up right now given the latter's injury concerns, let alone give up further draft capital.

Butler himself is dealing with injury right now and has missed the last two games due to knee soreness, but could return against his former team -- the Chicago Bulls -- on Sunday. The 6x All-Star's impact on the Warriors since his arrival in February has been monumental, meaning the franchise is unlikely to consider moving him even for someone of Davis' calibre.

As Siegel himself speculated, Golden State might consider trading Butler if it's part of a deal for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo whose future has been the biggest talking point around the league this week.

There is a possibility that the Warriors could trade for Antetokounmpo or Davis without dealing Butler, but that would require them to sacrifice franchise legend Draymond Green. Either way, there's likely plenty of basketball to be played and assessed before Golden State make their next trade.