NBA insider spells out obvious Warriors trade target - but there's a giant problem

There's no secret that the Golden State Warriors covet Trey Murphy III in a potential mid-season trade, and now one NBA insider has essentially spelled out the New Orleans Pelicans wing as an ideal returning piece in a Jonathan Kuminga deal.

Murphy fits the exact description ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently gave to a question on Threads, but there's a problem in that the 25-year-old may cost more from a draft capital standpoint than what the Warriors are ultimately willing to give up.

Trey Murphy III continues to firm as an obvious trade target for the Warriors

When asked what would be the ideal outcome for Golden State in a Kuminga trade, Windhorst responded by stating, "two-way wing in his 20s under control on a contract without having to add a 1st rounder to deal."

Two-way wing in his 20s essentially describes Murphy, albeit he's far more well known for his shooting and high-flying ability at the rim than his defense despite averaging nearly two steals per game so far this season.

Murphy also ticks the box when it comes to a player under team control on a long-term contract, having only just started the four-year, $112 million contract that the Pelicans gave him ahead of his fourth year.

While the Warriors have operated with the idea of opening up as much salary cap space as possible for the 2027 offseason, they'd surely make an exception for Murphy whose contract looks incredibly team-friendly given his growth since it was initially signed.

The problem here is that Golden State have no chance of acquiring Murphy without giving up multiple first-round picks. The Warriors may want to hold onto their draft capital for a post Stephen Curry era, but the reality is they aren't getting anything significant unless they're willing to add picks into the equation.

Windhorst's response sounds more like an unrealistic pipe dream than it does an ideal outcome. Yet if Golden State are willing to relinquish hold of those future picks, they could make a sizeable move such as Murphy who may drastically change the course of not only their season, but also their future over the next 5-6 years.

Murphy had 20 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, and is now averaging 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 48.9% shooting from the floor and 36% from 3-point range.