NBA insider gives Warriors fresh hope of landing LeBron James

Despite rumors heating up of a potential move to the Golden State Warriors in free agency, there remains a likelihood that LeBron James will ultimately re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

However, that likelihood may not be as strong as it once seemed, with NBA insider Brian Windhorst giving fresh hope to the Warriors by suggesting James is only a 51% chance of remaining with the Lakers.

Brian Windhorst gives Warriors fresh hope of landing LeBron James

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland on Friday, Windhorst detailed his belief that James will re-sign with the Lakers, but that it will take some time and that it's far from a certainty after eight years in Los Angeles.

Clearly the more time James takes with his decision, and the longer he mulls it over, the more likely the Warriors will be able to swoop in and make a blockbuster play for the superstar forward that simultaneously delivers a dagger to one of their closest rivals.

"I'm probably at 51% that he remains there," - @WindhorstESPN on LeBron James and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/JT29RsUaQN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 5, 2026

While it's impossible to put a percentage on Golden State's chances of signing James, Windhorst's comments do offer some optimism considering the lack of options seemingly available outside the Lakers.

The Warriors or a return to the Cavaliers appear the only two realistic teams if James chooses to depart Los Angeles. The New York Knicks have been mentioned as a potential option in the past, but their run to the NBA Finals, which now appears likely to result in an historic championship, is likely to take them out of the equation. While James' skillset would still fit with multiple teams around the league, it's hard to see another suitor emerging strongly from the woodwork.

Lakers can still offer LeBron what the Warriors can't

Golden State are likely to have a jump on Cleveland when it comes to what they could offer the 4x MVP from a contract standpoint, but they still can't offer what the Lakers can from a financial perspective.

While the Warriors could offer the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($15.1 million) depending on what happens with Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, the Lakers could still give James $30+ million to remain on a team that's arguably better anyway, even if both teams appear multiple rungs below the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

The Warriors just have to hope that the lure of playing with fellow veterans more on James' age timeline is enough of a motivating factor, rather than continuing on a different trajectory with the Lakers who are clearly building around Luka Doncic.