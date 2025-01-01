NBA Mock Draft: Golden State take son of "We Believe" Warriors player in first-round

The Golden State Warriors went without a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, having relinquished what resulted as the 14th overall selection in a 2019 trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

At this point the Warriors do own their 2025 first-round pick, though that could change if another move is forthcoming prior to the February 6 deadline. Golden State are currently tenth in the Western Conference, meaning their selection is currently projected to be in the mid teens.

A recent mock draft has the Warriors taking the son of former player Jason Richardson

Mike Dunleavy Jr. has a good early drafting record in his tenure as general manager, having selected Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis with speculative picks in 2023. The Warriors will be hoping to repeat the dose in 2025, and could look at the son of a former player with their first-round pick.

Jase Richardson is the son of former Warrior Jason Richardson who played his first six seasons with the franchise after being drafted with the fifth overall pick in 2021. The younger Richardson, a 6'3" guard, is currently in his first year with Michigan State where he's averaged 21 minutes in his first 11 games.

In a recent mock draft of the first-round, FanSided's Christopher Kline has the Warriors taking Richardson with the 14th overall pick at the end of the lottery.

"He's a versatile shot-maker, just as comfortable off-ball as on-ball. He would be able to bring an immediate sense of stability to the Warriors second unit," Kline wrote.

Richardson is currently averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists with the Spartans, shooting an incredibly efficient 61.3% from the floor and 54.5% from 3-point range. The 19-year-old was rated a four-star prospect coming out of high school, having chosen Michigan State (where his father also played) over other collegiate offers.

Drafting Richardson could be a nod to looking at the post-Stephen Curry era and the future of the point guard position. Golden State were hoping Podziemski would take a leap as the backup to Curry this season, but that failed to come to fruition as the front office quickly moved to acquire Dennis Schroder via trade earlier in the month.

With Schroder set to become a free agent in the offseason, the Warriors will have to reassess their point guard situation. That could include drafting Richardson, though the franchise will be better off simply taking the best available prospect at wherever their pick lands.