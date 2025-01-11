NBA Rumors: Warriors could still be intriguing factor in blockbuster trade

The chances of the Golden State Warriors executing a blockbuster trade has dwindled in recent weeks, having spent so much of 2024 trying to acquire a second offensive star to pair with Stephen Curry.

The Athletic reported last week that the Warriors were unlikely to pursue Jimmy Butler, with the Miami Heat forward undoubtedly the biggest name to watch ahead of the February 6 deadline.

The Warriors could still be a factor in a Jimmy Butler trade

While that report may still likely ring true, NBA Jake Fischer has moved to create some life in a potential Butler-to-Golden State trade during a segment of his Bleacher Report show on Friday.

"I'm still thinking about the Warriors being a factor in the Jimmy Butler conversation. But not until literally the day before the trade deadline because that's when Golden State become eligible to re-trade Dennis Schroder," Fischer said.

Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team -- code for he's trying to force his way out of Miami after the franchise failed to provide the contract extension he was after.

It's been well reported that the Phoenix Suns are heavily interested in Butler and would be willing to offer a $100 million contract, but they have the challenge of not only finding a team to take on Bradley Beal's contract, but also one that the 3x All-Star would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for.

There are a plethora of different questions Golden State have to ask themselves in regard to a Butler trade, starting with the 35-year-old's age, injury history and now a propensity to make things difficult if he's not satisfied with his current team.

There is a more existential question to be posed in terms of Golden State's current position and whether trading for the 6x All-Star would even make the franchise good enough to be a legitimate playoff threat.

That would require a drastic improvement from the Warriors 19-19 record that has them simply scratching to retain a Play-In Tournament position. Friday's 108-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers, minus arguably their four best players, was Golden State's 16th loss in the last 23 games.

Dennis Schroder has struggled since joining the Warriors just under a month ago, having now averaged 9.9 points and 4.7 assists on 33.1% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range. As Fischer pointed out, the veteran guard's $13 million expiring contract could be useful in a Butler trade or another deal in the final 24 hours before the deadline.