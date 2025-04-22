Nets can create chaos for Warriors with risky Jonathan Kuminga decision

Jonathan Kuminga's career with the Golden State Warriors appears all but over, having received a third-straight DNP in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Even despite Houston's size and athleticism proving problematic on Sunday at Toyota Center, Kuminga was again stapled to the bench after DNPs against the L.A. Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies previously.

The young forward will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, with this current removal from the rotation suggesting the Warriors will have little interest in giving Kuminga the big contract he desires after his fourth year.

The Nets could force the Warriors into a pivotal Jonathan Kuminga decision

If Golden State aren't going to be the team to pay Kuminga this offseason, then who will? As a restricted free agent, the Warriors will have the right to match whatever offer sheet comes for the 22-year-old. Perhaps low market value and a lack of significant offers gives Golden State the opportunity to sign Kuminga at a rate they're comfortable with, even accounting for his current place out of the playoff rotation.

There is one team who can offer Kuminga a big deal though, with NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reporting on Sunday that the Brooklyn Nets are best positioned to make a move for the Warrior forward.

"The Nets, at present, are projected to be the only team with $40 million in salary cap space this summer, theoretically positioning them to mount a firm Kuminga pursuit if they wish," Stein and Fischer wrote.

Do Brooklyn end up offering Kuminga in excess of $25 million per year? Doing so could cause chaos within the Golden State front office, forcing them to decide between letting a talented young player walk for nothing, or matching and getting stuck with a contract that significantly impacts their future financial flexibility.

Do the Nets really want to pay Kuminga that much, or do they just want to force the Warriors into matching a big deal? Either way, it's almost just as much a risky move for them as it is Golden State.

The Nets may be the only team who can put the Warriors in such a position, with a sign-and-trade otherwise needed if another rival gets involved. That would at least mean Golden State recoups some value for Kuminga, and would allow them to retain the salary spot for another potential move down the track. That's the likely outcome at this stage according to Stein and Fischer.

"That lack of abundant cap space has led various team strategists this week to suggest that a sign-and-trade could be the ultimate mechanism that delivers the former No. 7 pick out of the Bay Area come July."

There's not only a huge watch on what happens with Kuminga over the remainder of the postseason, but also on what the Nets may do with their cap space which could have a huge impact on the Warriors' entire summer plans.