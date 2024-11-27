Nets proposed interest in Warriors forward could ignite all sorts of trade options
The Brooklyn Nets went into Chase Center and shocked the Golden State Warriors on Monday, overcoming an 18-point second-half deficit to win 128-120.
Back-to-back wins over the Sacramento Kings and Warriors has moved the Nets to an 8-10 record, with the franchise having been far more competitive than many expected heading into the season.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been proposed as a trade target for the Nets
Despite the start placing them eighth in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn are still expected to be active in trying to move their veteran players prior to the February 6 deadline. Having gotten a huge haul of draft capital in return for Mikal Bridges during the offseason, one can assume the Nets could be after more future picks and perhaps some young players to help build the core of their rebuild.
One of the young players they could have interest in is Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga, at least according to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report. In an article looking at dream trade targets for every team, Swartz listed Kuminga as Brooklyn's best option.
The Nets should be targeting wings with upside while looking to move veterans like Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith," Swartz wrote. "Kuminga is perhaps the most intriguing young wing in the NBA who hasn't signed an extension with his current team."
Kuminga missed Monday's game against the Nets (and Saturday's loss to the Spurs) due to illness, but could return on Wednesday as the Warriors prepare to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Golden State have certainly missed Kuminga's scoring punch off the bench over the past two games, with the 22-year-old currently averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. However, Kuminga's contract and role uncertainty leaves him as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline, particularly if the Warriors don't see themselves paying the $25 or $30 million per year it may take to re-sign him in restricted free agency.
If the Nets do show interest as Swartz proposes, that could open up a myriad of options from a trade perspective. Brooklyn could look to move Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schroder and/or Cam Thomas, each of whom could be of interest to the Warriors to various levels.
Kuminga appears to a big player to watch for Golden State over the coming weeks ahead of the deadline, while the front office is also likely to be active in trying to move De'Anthony Melton and his $12.8 million contract after a devastating season-ending knee injury.