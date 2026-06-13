New Giannis and Jaylen Brown drama has Warriors in sneaky trade position

The Golden State Warriors may have a chance to come away from the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade like bandits. They probably won’t get Antetokounmpo, but if Antetokounmpo goes to the Boston Celtics – which recent rumors have indicated is possible – and the Milwaukee Bucks flip Jaylen Brown, the Warriors should poach assets.

In all likelihood, the Bucks will get back some pieces in a potential Brown flip that they don’t want to keep. If any of those players are win-now guys, then the Warriors could have a real chance to swoop in and steal some valuable assets.

They’re in a great position to pounce.

Warriors could steal from the wreckage of a Giannis-Celtics trade

Everything will depend on where Brown goes (and if Antetokounmpo does actually end up being traded to the Celtics in exchange for Brown, which is uncertain).

Let’s say it does happen, though. Let’s say that Antetokounmpo gets traded to the Celtics, and Brown gets flipped to a third team. Well, what team could that be?

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Atlanta Hawks are three teams that may have interest in taking on Brown as a third team in an Antetokounmpo deal.

So, let’s take a peek at what assets those three teams could have to offer and, more importantly, which guys the Warriors could potentially poach as a fourth team.

The Rockets would probably trade guys like Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, or Reed Sheppard. Any of those players could be an intriguing fit in Golden State. Smith, in particular.

In the case of Portland, it would probably be one of Jrue Holiday or Jerami Grant being shipped out, as well as perhaps some young players. Holiday would be a dream addition, and Grant would be decent in Golden State.

Lastly, there are the Hawks. Dyson Daniels? Corey Kispert? Onyeka Okongwu? Who would the Bucks want to keep? Who could the Warriors steal?

The point is, the Warriors should stay alert. They are sneakily in a position to add some decent depth in the wreckage of a potential Antetokounmpo-Brown trade.