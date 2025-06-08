Nic Batum's frank Warriors realization proves missed free agency opportunity

The Golden State Warriors completely changed the complexion of the NBA over a decade ago, ushering in a new era of basketball with their small-ball style and the shooting of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The small-ball style has led to the death of a number of slow-footed big men in the league, but it's also extended the life of wings and forward's whose versatile shooting and defense has become even more valuable.

The Warriors have missed a Nic Batum free agency opportunity

One of those is L.A. Clippers veteran Nic Batum, with the 36-year-old realizing how the Warriors have helped extend his career during a recent episode of the Young Man and The Three podcast.

"The small-ball lineup changed everything," Batum said. "That's the thing. A guy like me, the Warriors gave me five more years in the NBA. When the Warriors did that I was a shooting guard, now I'm playing the five."

The disappointing aspect to this is that Batum would actually be the perfect Warrior player, and is also the exact type of player they've needed over recent years. Since losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency after the 2022 championship, Golden State have lacked the combination of size, shooting and defense in the front court.

The frustrating element is that Batum has been a free agent multiple times over recent years, yet the Warriors have never been able to capitalize on bringing the Frenchman to the Bay. It's not through a lack of trying though, with numerous reports suggesting Golden State have had interest during the past.

During the 2021 offseason, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that "there is mutual interest between Batum and the Warriors," only for the veteran forward to sign with the Clippers. Golden State also had interest last offseason according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, yet Batum again signed with the Clippers.

The 17-year veteran could theoretically be an option again this offseason if he opts out and becomes an unrestricted free agent, but all signs point to him picking up his $4.9 million player option to return to the Clippers.

Batum averaged 17.5 minutes with the Clippers this season, averaging 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting a career-high 43.3% from 3-point range. While it's unlikely Batum becomes an option, addressing the need for more size and shooting should be one of Golden State's top priorities heading into the offseason.