Nic Claxton’s Bulls return gives Warriors timely chance to assess potential trade

Veteran center Nic Claxton is closing in on a return to the Chicago Bulls, giving the Golden State Warriors a timely chance to assess a potential trade possibility before February's mid-season deadline.

Claxton should be on the Warriors' radar as a starting-calibre center making around the same salary as Kristaps Porzingis, but the 27-year-old hasn't even made his debut for the Bulls yet after being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason.

Nix Claxton closing in on Bulls return after hamstring injury

Claxton has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the reigning champion New York Knicks, having missed Chicago's first seven games due to a hamstring injury sustained during training camp.

It will be a major boost to a Bulls team who has started the season sluggishly with a 1-6 record, though it remains to be seen how new head coach Tiago Splitter juggles the minutes between Claxton and current starting center Jalen Smith.

Either way, the Warriors should certainly have Claxton circled as a potential trade target, and the fact he's close to a return to the floor gives them an opportunity to assess his potential fit over the next couple months.

Claxton averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists with the Nets last season, showcasing increased ability as a passer which makes him an even more intriguing fit within a Steve Kerr offense. He also averages 1.6 blocks across his career and even earned Defensive Player of the Year votes in 2023.

Warriors have obvious trade package for Nic Claxton

There's no word yet that the Bulls are looking to trade Claxton. After all, he's yet to play a single game for the team and they only acquired him via trade less than six months ago. However, you'd have to wonder where Chicago are truly going this season after a 1-6 start, and much like with veteran guard Norman Powell, the front office should look to cash in on Claxton if they can get genuine assets in return.

The Warriors could satsify that with a package of Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos and whatever draft assets the Bulls would require beyond that. The other positive for Chicago is that it would wipe a salary off the books for the 2027-28 season, giving them even more projected cap space for free agency next year.

Claxton would fit a major need for the Warriors as they explore a Porzingis trade, and now they get to see the 6'11" big man back on the floor at just the right time.