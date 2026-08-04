Nostalgic Warriors' offseason exposes 1 fatal flaw that will hurt front office

The Golden State Warriors may need to substitute Gatorade for Metamucil this season, as Steph Curry and Draymond Green's cast of running mates includes greybreads like Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, and Kristaps Porzingis after missing out on LeBron James. Not everyone seems to be a fan of the Warriors building the NBA's equivalent of an old folks home.

The Athletic ranked the Warriors' offseason as the fourth-worst of any team in the NBA, citing the fact that many of their new signings are in their 30s. Losing Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies hurt them as well, as not even the addition of Yaxel Lendeborg in the NBA Draft could save them.

This Warriors team is an old roster that has clung to the past for very long, and with no clear pivot to a full-on rebuild, they are now forced to milk every ounce of talent out of a group of players that are already lining up post-NBA plans. Age may be their downfall this season, and Golden State has only themselves to blame.

Warriors' weird offseason has made this team too old to make noise in the West

Had the Warriors landed LeBron, they could have run a starting lineup that consisted exclusively of players aged 35 and older. Even without him, this team lacks the youthful punch of many of their contending rivals out west. Even Lendeborg is old for his rookie class, as he will turn 24 before his rookie season.

The Warriors' optimal plan for the 2026 season seems to hingle almost entirely on two players who are almost 40 years old. Curry will need to keep the offense afloat long enough for them to be in a contending position when Butler returns from his ACL injury. Even then, Butler needs to show he is effective enough post-injury to spur some optimism in San Francisco.

The problem with Golden State's roster construction is that they lack the ability to cleanly pivot away from this group and kick-start a proper rebuild with some premium NBA Draft capital. Youngsters like Moses Moody and Brandon Podziemski have not flashed enough to either attract suitors or build around.

When Curry leaves, things could get quite hairy. While that could be afair trade-off for their dynastic years, that doesn't change the fact that the next decade of Warriors basketball might get off to a very auspicious start on the back of a lack of depth.