The NBA's All-Star reserves have been announced on Thursday, with the Golden State Warriors unsurprisingly not seeing earning another representative after Stephen Curry was announced as a starter last week.

Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, James Harden, Jaren Jackson Jr., Alperun Sengun, Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Williams were named as reserves in the Western Conference, while the East All-Star reserves consist of Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Damian Lillard, Evan Mobley and Pascal Siakam.

Warriors trade leverage could be aided by Zach LaVine's All-Star snub

One notable name not included as an All-Star in the East is Zach LaVine, with the Chicago Bulls guard failing to reach his third appearance despite an impressive bounce-back season following an injury-plagued year in 2023-24.

LaVine is currently averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 42 games this season, with the 29-year-old shooting a scorching 51.1% from the floor and 44.6% from 3-point range on over seven attempts per game.

Despite having rejected a trade for LaVine prior to free agency in June, the Warriors have renewed interest in LaVine prior to the trade deadline, according to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic on Wednesday.

LaVine NOT being named an All-Star on Thursday should only aid in Golden State's leverage when it comes to trade negotiations with Chicago. It's still uncertain where the 6'5" guard's value lies ahead of next week's deadline, with the Bulls' level of motivation to enter a more significant rebuild sure to be a major factor.

LaVine's value was so low during the offseason that Chicago would have had to give up draft assets just to get off the remainder of his contract. The former lottery pick is making $43 million this season, then has another $95 million owed over the next two years.

His form this season has reignited LaVine into a legitimate asset, but it remains to be seen what kind of return (most likely draft capital) the Bulls would need to trade their best player. The Warriors do have the future draft picks to make a deal work, but the more pressing question from their side is whether they'd be willing to give up starting small-forward Andrew Wiggins.

The 2022 All-Star delivered a statement performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, going for 27 points, four rebounds and two assists on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 from 3-point range.