Notable draft bust one of three former Warriors traded on deadline day

After their blockbuster move for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors chose not to execute any more deals on the final day of the NBA trade deadline.

While the Warriors stood pat on their young players and veterans like Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield, there were a number of former Golden State players who found themselves dealt in the final hours.

James Wiseman was one of the three former Warriors traded on Thursday

Former second overall pick James Wiseman has been moved on by the Indiana Pacers, seemingly as a salary dump as they sent the seven-foot big man and cash to the Toronto Raptors. After signing a two-year, $4.8 million deal with the Pacers in free agency, Wiseman suffered a devastating torn achilles in the first game of the season back in October.

Given there's a team option on the second year of his contract, there's now major uncertainty on Wiseman's future after initially playing just 60 games with the Warriors before being moved for Gary Payton II at the 2023 trade deadline.

Dennis Schroder was again on the move on Thursday, having been part of the Butler trade just hours prior. The veteran guard was initially on his way to the Utah Jazz, but has been re-routed to the Detroit Pistons.

Schroder was never able to find a rhythm with the Warriors after being acquired on December 15, having recently moved back to a bench role which ultimately made his addition to the Butler trade all the more obvious.

The Pistons are expected to keep Schroder for the remainder of the season, eliminating the 31-year-old from being one of the best buyout candidates for contending teams. Schroder is on an expiring $13 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Former first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. is another whose found himself in multiple trades over the last 48 hours. The 22-year-old was initially traded by the Washington Wizards to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton swap, but has since been moved to the San Antonio Spurs along with cash considerations.

Baldwin was part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade between the Warriors and Wizards in 2023, but has yet to establish himself in the league despite some positive moments in his rookie year in Golden State where he shot 38.1% from 3-point range.

The futures of Baldwin and Wiseman will now be interesting, particularly if one or both are waived by their new teams in the coming days.