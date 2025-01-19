It’s now clear that if Stephen Curry wants to win a title, he needs to demand a trade

Following the Golden State Warriors this season has been an emotional roller coaster.

From a 12-3 start that ignited hopes of a twilight Finals run for this veteran team, to a 3-12 follow that yanked the entire organization back to earth, to a win-one-lose-one last few weeks that have the team locked around .500 each and every night. It's exhausting cheering for this team.

It must be equally exhausting playing for them, as has become incredibly clear from listening to Stephen Curry's comments to the media. The future Hall of Fame point guard is one of the most polished stars in the league when it comes to speaking to the media, and most of his interactions are measured, carefully delivered and often very thoughtful.

That has not been the Stephen Curry who has spoken after the last few games. This Curry is riding the emotional highs and lows, caught within the maelstrom of this Warriors season and clearly struggling to find his center amidst the storm.

10 days ago it was a dispiriting loss to the Miami Heat - a Heat team playing in Chase Center, coming off of a double-OT game the night before and playing without Jimmy Butler. That Heat team easily dispatched the Warriors, and coming out of the game Curry looked as exhausted and as defeated as he ever has. When asked questions like "how does this get better" his forlorn reply? "I honestly have no idea."

Steph Curry: “Back-to-back no shows.”



How does the offense get better? “I honestly have no idea.” pic.twitter.com/kRrVzLaehE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 8, 2025

Then a few days later, the Warriors were punked by the cellar-dwelling Toronto Raptors. And it wasn't Scottie Barnes or even RJ Barrett who did the deed, but Toronto's backup center, Chris Boucher, once upon a time a former Warrior and a player who played the best quarter of basketball he has ever played to dispatch the Warriors.

After that game, Curry went from shock to acceptance in his emotional journey of where the Warriors are. Star players are always encouraging their teams to add more talent; few teams in the league need a talent infusion more than the Warriors, who have no second star for Curry and no answers for how to rise above mediocrity. Yet Curry, minutes after a horrendous loss, let the team off the hook, stating that he doesn't want to the organization to make a "desperation" deal.

Stephen Curry has given up on his hopes of winning another title with the Golden State Warriors.

Curry knows he cannot win another title with the Warriors

This is a team, a franchise and a superstar who has channeled basketball joy and determination to unexpected success. Take a look at the 15 best players of all time and you get towering height, prodigious strength, elite athleticism. Then look at Curry, a slight guard who had to find a way to survive in a world of giants. That he did so, not only winning but winning four titles and two MVPs and redefining an era of basketball, speaks to his ability to channel that joy and determination.

Now, however, something has changed. The franchise that always put the pieces around him is unable to do so. They whiffed on drafted James Wiseman second overall, they seem to have made a mistake with Jonathan Kuminga -- either drafting him or not developing him -- and their attempts to trade for a star have all gone to naught. To Curry's point, some of those efforts have been genuine and other teams have turned them down. Yet to this point, the front office has failed to maintain a contender around Curry.

The baby-faced assassin is getting older, but he is still playing at an All-NBA level. At times this year his name has been mentioned when putting together early MVP ballots. The formula should be there to put a team around him that can contend -- it's not easy, but it could be possible. The Warriors haven't found that formula, however, not after striking gold for three different iterations of championship teams.

To be clear, Curry has not given up on the court. He was as locked in as always in leading a short-handed Warriors team to a win in Minnesota a few days later. He is going to give his all on the basketball court. But as he considers his basketball mortality, his legacy and his future, it seems that he may finally understand that ring number five is not coming in Golden State.

That acceptance may come with an assumption from Curry, that no ring in Golden State means no ring for Stephen Curry. He has played for only one franchise his entire career and has often made comments about never playing for another. The legacy of all-time players never wearing another jersey is a special one.

It's also a painful one. Kobe Bryant languished on truly awful teams at the end of his career. Dirk Nowitzki had his breakthrough title in 2011 but then hung around as a role player on teams not able to fight for a second. The hope was always to be Tim Duncan, continuing to contend as he aged into his final seasons because the cupboard of talent was restocked. No Kawhi Leonard is coming for Curry, however.

Winning four titles is an impressive feat; elevating to that level in 2022 put Curry into the pantheon of all-time superstars. Yet getting to five -- Duncan had 5; Kobe had 5; Magic had 5 -- would be truly special. If Curry looks at his legacy, breathes in his competitive fire, and decides that he is not done chasing a championship? Then he has to request a trade to another team.

To win a title, Curry must demand a trade

The Warriors won't trade him or even entertain trading him unless it comes from him. They aren't going to suddenly pull the ripcord on a rebuild and trade Steph and Draymond out of the blue. They will stay the course for as long as Curry is willing to do so.

If Curry wants to chase that fifth ring, however, he will need to ask out. Call it a "trade demand" because that's technically what it would be, but it would obviously happen as a respectful conversation between a star and a franchise that have accomplished so much together.

Such a moment would be painful, bittersweet, sorrowful, nostalgic - all of that and more. It would not be a decision that Curry and his family make lightly. But is it possible that it happens? Yes, and increasingly so as the Warriors painfully descend into mediocrity.

Curry has enough left to meaingfully contribute to a championship team; perhaps as the best player, perhaps as the second best, but he is still playing at an elite level. This isn't merely a change of scenery; this would be a calculated move to earnestly go after another title. To stay in the championship race. To not become merely a show pony trotting out to impress fans, win a few games, but watch the playoffs from a distance. If Curry asks for a trade, it will be because he truly believes he can win another title.

Could it happen? Yes. Will it happen? The odds still have to be against it - the bond between Curry and this franchise, this fan base, what they have accomplished, it's still incredibly strong. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn't see it on the horizon - or if he does, he's smart enough not to say so.

Yet Curry is an ultimate competitor. It is clear he cannot compete at the highest levels with the Warriors. At some point, and perhaps even some point very soon, that reality could cross the line, and Wardell Stephen Curry could ask to be traded to another team.

And the Warriors and their fans will have to watch him wear another jersey and seek to accomplish what this team could not.