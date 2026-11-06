Nuggets are already opening the door to Warriors’ unlikely Nikola Jokic dream

There’s no bigger potential free agent than Nikola Jokic next year, with an underwhelming start for the Denver Nuggets giving hope to an unlikely dream for the Golden State Warriors.

NBA insider Jake Fischer has already commented on an unlikely Warrior pursuit of Jokic. The three-time MVP has long declared he’ll re-sign with the Nuggets next offseason, but could a poor season in the Mile High City, combined with a resurgent one from the Warriors, lend itself to a blockbuster free agency move?

Nuggets are already opening door to Nikola Jokic joining Warriors

Denver are 4-3 but haven’t been overly convincing, including losing to the less-favored Golden State on their home floor, beginning a current five-game winning-streak for the Warriors. The Nuggets’ four wins have come against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans (twice including one in overtime), the Phoenix Suns and a Toronto Raptors team playing without Kawhi Leonard.

Jokic's numbers themselves have dipped slightly, albeit he remains one of the league's elite players. The Serbian superstar is averaging 23.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor but just 21.9% from three-point range.

Speaking to Sirius XM Radio on Thursday, Fischer noted that Golden State may already be monitoring the Jokic situation and still view themselves as an appealing destination despite their recent inability to attract big names.

"The Warriors are one of those teams out there that are looking around... thinking are we sure Jokic isn't going to become available next summer? The Warriors still believe they are a destination," Fischer said.

Even with extensions for Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski prior to the season, the Warriors could still open up max cap space for someone like Jokic, unless they use their expiring contracts in a trade for a player/s with multiple years left on their deal beforehand.

Warriors can offer Nikola Jokic a championship-contending roster

The idea of the Warriors being an appealing destination for anyone, let alone Jokic, appeared preposterous two weeks ago, but the rise of Yaxel Lendeborg has shifted the outlook on the franchise’s hopes moving forward.

A trio of Jokic, Stephen Curry and Lendeborg would have to be a championship contender, and perhaps Golden State could even re-sign Jimmy Butler if the six-time All-Star is willing to take a significant discount on his next deal as a 37-year-old coming off a torn ACL.

It still feels like a fanciful dream that likely won’t come overly close to reality, but the door is certainly slightly more ajar than what it was at the very start of the season.