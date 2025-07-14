Nuggets gift Al Horford to Warriors after finalizing controversial trade

The Denver Nuggets stood as perhaps the only threat (barring retirement) to stealing Al Horford from the Golden State Warriors grasp in free agency, but even that may have dissipated after finalizing a much publicized trade on Sunday.

Nearly two weeks after the deal was initially reported, the Nuggets have finally confirmed the arrival of Jonas Valancuinas in a deal that sends former Warrior Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings.

While contracted for another two years in the NBA, the trade has drawn some controversy given Valancuinas had eyes of returning to Europe where he recently visited Greece and had a three-year offer on the table from Panathinaikos.

The Nuggets may have ruled themselves out of the Al Horford race

Denver has been steadfast in their decision not to allow Valancuinas a release from his contract, which would have been needed for the Lithuanian to sign with Panathinaikos or any other overseas team.

There was a window to Valancuinas departing and the Nuggets opening up the full mid-level exception, potentially allowing them to offer more to Horford as an excellent potential backup for 3x MVP Nikola Jokic.

Yet it appears Denver are settled on Valancuinas as their Jokic backup, providing a significant upgrade to what they had last season with Saric and long-time veteran center Deandre Jordan.

While the Nuggets could still theoretically target Horford in free agency, it's now much more unlikely if the 39-year-old is going to be a third-string big man or at the very least fighting with Valancuinas for backup minutes.

That should gift the Warriors an even stronger chance of acquiring Horford given they're likely chasing the 5x All-Star to be their starting center, having already lost veteran big man Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year deal in free agency.

With the Nuggets bringing in Valancuinas and the Los Angeles Lakers previously landing former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, the likelihood of Horford landing with Golden State is only getting louder despite no official confirmation coming at this stage.

Numerous rival teams continue to regard Golden State as the overwhelming favorite to sign Al Horford and (De'Anthony) Melton," NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote on Saturday.

Many are of the belief that the Warriors have handshake agreements in place with Horford and Melton, but nothing can be finalized until the front office resolve the future of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.