Nuggets loss proves Warriors need to make very specific move before trade deadline
Facing 3x MVP Nikola Jokic without the services of Draymond Green, Steve Kerr was always unlikely to leave an inexperienced starting front court of Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis in the Golden State Warriors meeting with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.
Kerr rather predictably started Kevon Looney in place of Jackson-Davis, not that it was overly effective as the Serbian big man went for 38 points and led the Nuggets to a comeback victory on their home floor.
The Warriors desperately need an upgrade at center
Jackson-Davis did play over 21 minutes off the bench, yet even when Looney fouled out in the final two minutes, Kerr turned to another veteran in Kyle Anderson instead of the second-year center. It's not only that Jokic went for 38 points, but there's a bigger issue at play where the head coach clearly doesn't trust his starting center in the big moments, at least not without Green next to him on the floor.
There's good reason for that -- Jackson-Davis' second season has been a little disappointing, even if the raw box score numbers are reasonably similar. At his best the 24-year-old can be an interior force on both ends, yet he's not proving a major shot-blocker and his finishing around the rim on offense is a cause for much frustration.
As the above post suggests, Golden State desperately need an upgrade at center. They need a veteran who can foreseeably play 25+ minutes, be part of closing lineups, and ideally provide more offensive spark than either Jackson-Davis or Looney do.
It's not necessarily about getting a 'Jokic stopper' either -- there's no such thing, he's the best player in the world and a 3x MVP for a reason. If anything his dominance against the Warriors stems from them not being able to put him under pressure defensively, with neither Jackson-Davis or Looney providing a threat for Jokic to be concerned with.
While much of the discussion may be focused on who Stephen Curry's back court partner will be going forward, Mike Dunleavyr Jr. and the front office should arguably be more focused on finding an alternative center.
Nikola Vucevic is a constant name surrounding Golden State right now, and for good reason given his start to the season. The 2x All-Star may bring very real defensive concerns, but the sheer offensive upgrade may just be enough to take the Warriors to the next level.