Nuggets just made the bold free agency move Warriors refused to make

Its been a slow period for restricted free agents, with Quinten Post the only player to get an offer sheet through the first three weeks as the Golden State Warriors let the big man walk to the Memphis Grizzlies.

That was until the Oklahoma City Thunder sneakily put a two-year, $12 million offer sheet to Spencer Jones, only for the Denver Nuggets to now match in a bold move on Sunday that the Warriors refused to make with Post.

Nuggets retain Spencer Jones in bold free agency move

A two-year, $12 million contract isn’t big within itself, but it’s a major decision based on the Nuggets’ payroll and the fact the future of fellow restricted free agent Peyton Watson remains undecided.

As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday, the decision to keep Jones adds an extra $32 million in luxury tax for the Nuggets and places them into the second apron that they’ll only escape from with a big trade or two to cut salary.

By matching Jones' sheet, the Nuggets face a $32 million increase in current luxury taxes ($36M to $68M) and enter the second apron. They are deep in tax bills but could shed money via trades in season.



Next Denver order of business: Navigate retaining RFA Peyton Watson while… https://t.co/N5arhPRTjM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2026

Given their history with not going into the second apron or even deep into the tax, many thought Denver would just let Jones walk to a direct Western Conference rival. They do deserve some credit for matching in this scenario, though that could change if future cost-cutting moves take place that reduce their championship credentials.

The Warriors, meanwhile, let Post walk to the Grizzlies earlier in free agency, refusing to match the three-year, $30 million deal despite only the first year being fully guaranteed and $1.5 million each season in unlikely incentives. There’s some parallels between Post and Jones as players — they’ve both just completed their second year and have proven their capacity as rotation players without fully grabbing hold of a bonafide role under their respective head coaches.

Warriors may regret Quinten Post move

Golden State’s decision not to match the offer on Post was complicated by their pursuit of LeBron James, only it really didn’t need to be in hindsight considering the superstar forward chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a minimum contract.

The Warriors may find themselves going into the first apron based on how they round out their roster, but they’re highly unlikely to go into the second apron for a team that just failed to make the playoffs last season.

Only time will tell if letting Post go was the right decision, but Golden State were once again conservative and that’s been exposed further by Denver now taking the alternative approach to match Jones’ offer sheet.