Nuggets are making a realization Warriors fans already knew about Dario Saric

When Dario Saric signed with the Denver Nuggets early in July's free agency period, it certainly raised eyebrows among plenty of Golden State Warriors fans who had just seen the veteran big man at their franchise.

After playing on a minimum contract with the Warriors last season, Saric was able to garner not only an increased salary, but also a player option on a two-year, $10.6 million contract with the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have come to a realization Warriors fans already knew about Dario Saric

It appeared like a bizarre contract from the outset, with Saric having largely been out of a Golden State rotation in the second-half of a season that failed to yield a playoff appearance. After an impressive start to his Warrior tenure that included three 20-point performances in the first 17 games, Saric played less than 35 total minutes across the final 21 games of the season.

It was evident that the Croatian's shortcomings on defense made it difficult for him to work in many different rotations, but apparently that didn't stop the Nuggets in a move that was very much questioned in this article in August.

"Could Denver have not got Saric on the minimum? Did they really have to give him a second-year player option? This was someone who proved essentially unplayable across the last two months of the season."

Surprised Dario was able to get above minimum like this considering how he ended his season with DNPs.



I still maintain the Warriors should have moved him at the trade deadline for anything. Clearly there was interest. https://t.co/m6x8BCDigV — GSWCBA (@gswcba) July 6, 2024

It didn't take too long for the Nuggets to come to the same realization once Saric actually took to the floor for them at the start of the season. After playing around 45 total minutes in the first five games, Saric has since appeared in just five of Denver's last 19 games.

In a recent article imploring the Nuggets to move Saric as soon as possible, Ben Handler of Nugg Love labelled the 30-year-old "one of the worst signings of the summer - by any team."

"The Nuggets gave Saric the full taxpayer midlevel exception, plus a player option for next year. That’s just an absurd waste of money for a guy who took all of one week to prove unplayable," Handler wrote.

Actually being able to move Saric could be easier said than done, particularly given that early season form would indicate a likelihood of picking up next year's $5.4 million player option. Perhaps the Nuggets can swindle him into part of a bigger trade, with the franchise after a major offensive upgrade according to Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic.