Nuggets meltdown could give Warriors perfect Draymond Green trade upgrade

The Denver Nuggets meltdown against an injury-hit Minnesota Timberwolves has proven one of the most disappointing performances of the first-round of the playoffs, and it could lead to significant changes that the Golden State Warriors may be able to capitalize on.

Aaron Gordon's name has quickly been brought up in trade speculation following the Nuggets' elimination on Thursday, potentially giving the Warriors a perfect upgrade from veteran Draymond Green at the power forward spot.

Aaron Gordon could be the perfect upgrade from Draymond Green

Injuries limited Gordon to just 36 games during the regular season, while a persistent calf issue kept him out of three of the six-game first-round series. An aging, veteran team like Golden State don't need more injury-prone players, but Gordon could now come at a buy-low price that's hard to ignore.

According to Jason Quick and Sam Amick of The Athletic on Friday, the Nuggets may need to have an uncomfortable conversation on the idea of trading Gordon with significant money left on his contract.

“That leads to the uncomfortable conversation of trading the beloved Gordon, who is nicknamed Mr. Nugget. Gordon has three years and $103 million left on his deal, and while it’s hard to imagine Gordon playing anywhere else, it’s getting harder to justify keeping him on the roster if he is continually unable to perform when it matters most," Quick and Amick wrote.

Gordon has been a big time performer both through the regular season and during the playoffs when healthy, having developed into one of the most elite role players in the league after starting his career at the Orlando Magic as the fourth overall pick in 2014.

Warrior fans won't forget Gordon's extraordinary 50-point, eight-rebound game in the home opener at Chase Center back in October, with the 30-year-old shooting 10-of-11 from 3-point range in a game Golden State actually remarkable came back to win in overtime.

Warriors should look to Draymond Green for Aaron Gordon

Should Green opt into his $27.7 million player option for next season, there's a strong chance they look to move the former Defensive Player of the Year for a star as they attempted to prior to the mid-season deadline.

Yet a more subtle upgrade to Gordon could be just as a valuable, and also a little easier considering the similar salaries. Gordon isn't the same defender that Green is, but he brings bigger size at 6'8", brings far more athleticism, and has grown into a very efficient 3-point shooter at 43.6% and 38.9% in the past two seasons.

Perhaps it would take a three-team trade to make it happen, or with the incentive of a pick or two, the Nuggets may be happy discarding Gordon's three-year contract for Green's expiring if they believe he can't get over his injury issues.