Only Al Horford can rescue Warriors from their most crushing problem

Steve Kerr wasn't shy when discussing arguably the Golden State Warriors biggest ongoing problem at the end of last season, having continually questioned the on-court fit between forwards Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Kerr's consistent comments are now playing a role in Kuminga's ongoing free agency stalemate, with legitimate and correct concerns on just how much opportunity the young forward will continue getting under Kerr.

Granted, the history between Kerr and Kuminga, along with Butler's arrival in February, does make for a serious problem. In fact, the only possible solution may come down to the effectiveness of a 39-year-old Al Horford who the Warriors are expected to sign once Kuminga's free agency is settled.

Al Horford can rescue Warriors from their biggest problem

Horford's ability to balance the front court with his floor spacing, defensive IQ and general versatility could prove the panacea to an otherwise awkward fit between Butler, Green and Kuminga.

Even amid the free agent negotiations between the two parties, Kuminga's camp acknowledges the influence Horford could have on the lineup combinations Kerr could utilize entering the season.

“Steve has said openly, having a stretch five, some of the combinations that might loosen up the floor. For the Jimmy, Draymond, JK dynamic, maybe Al can really help with that," Kuminga's agent Aaron Turner said on the Hoop Collective.

Horford could have a real impact on Kuminga in particular, with his experience and skillset a natural complement to the young forward's raw talent and athleticism. This is a large reason as to why the 39-year-old's addition to the Warriors is so important, and so much so that Kuminga's camp is seemingly using it against them to a degree in contract negotiations.

It's hard to see where the Warriors would have another solution, unless Kuminga and Butler suddenly become 36-38% 3-point shooters which seems highly unlikely. Golden State do have another stretch big in Quinten Post, yet the lack of experience between he and Kuminga is likely to turn Kerr away from using that combination frequently.

Could Horford even allow Kerr to close with a lineup of he, Butler, Kuminga, Green and Stephen Curry? The spacing concerns are still obvious, but that hasn't stopped it from being hypothesized on social media and surely in Kerr's mind leading up to training camp.

Who’s stopping this lineup from winning a ring? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3NatQUD8qr — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) September 19, 2025

There's also been suggestions that Horford's addition could allow Green to move back to the bench and provide Kuminga with a starting role, giving the 22-year-old an opportunity to finally solidify a role or at the very least boost his trade value for a mid-season move.

Whether that happens or not, it's clear that Horford's arrival could be the final opportunity the Warriors get to addressing a problem that's left Kuminga's future with the franchise hanging by a thread.