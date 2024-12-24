Pacers big man shows just what Warriors are lacking in clutch performance

With the Golden State Warriors within two and desperately looking for a stop in the final 20 seconds, All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton drove middle, left his feet and had little place to go as the Indiana Pacers tried to close out victory at Chase Center on Monday night.

Fortunately for Haliburton, starting big man Myles Turner spaced out beyond the arc at the perfect time to give him a bail out option. Turner duly hit the dagger three over a late Draymond Green closeout, giving the Pacers an unassailable five-point lead.

Myles Turner showcased just what the Warriors are missing

That wasn't the only big shot Turner hit throughout the game, with the 28-year-old going for a team-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and three blocks in his team's 111-105 victory. Turner played all 12 fourth-quarter minutes, recording nine points and five rebounds on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting.

On the other side, Trayce Jackson-Davis played just under four minutes in the final period, while Kevon Looney didn't see the floor at all. That left Green to play over eight fourth-quarter minutes as a small-ball center, having spent nearly 16 minutes in the role for the night.

In fairness to Steve Kerr, his hand was somewhat forced by the excellent play of Jonathan Kuminga throughout the game. The young forward was almost a lone hand for Golden State offensively, rightfully leading to his eight fourth-quarter minutes that included closing the game.

Myles Turner hits a huge three to extend the lead 🔥#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/T6jmxAY3iX pic.twitter.com/uv2msFHg74 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 24, 2024

The trio of Kuminga, Green and Jackson-Davis played together for 80 seconds during the fourth, with the Pacers outscoring the Warriors 6-2 in that short stint. Evidently it's not a combination Kerr wants to return to, having started those three alongside Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins for the first three games of the season.

The spacing concerns between a Kuminga, Green and Jackson-Davis front court are very real, even if the former nailed two of his three attempts from beyond the arc. It reiterates Golden State's need for a stretch five -- imagine if you just swapped Turner into a blue jersey on Monday night and the opportunities that would open up.

All of a sudden Kerr may be able to play Kuminga, Green and a legitimate center on the floor together. The athletic 22-year-old would have greater room in which to attack the paint, while Green likely wouldn't be so easily invited into taking five 3-point attempts.

Turner himself has constantly been in trade talks over recent years, including most recently being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers. But whether it's him or another option, Turner's performance on Monday showed what the Warriors are desperately lacking on their current roster.