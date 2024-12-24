Pacific rival's nosedive provides major boost to Warriors playoff chances

After a dynamic 12-3 start that had them atop the Western Conference standings, the Golden State Warriors now find themselves back in the middle of an incredibly congested situation nearly a third of the way through the season.

Heading into Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, the Warriors currently sit seventh in the standings. They are just 2.5 games back from the fourth-seed, but only one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns in 11th. There's a considerable logjam of teams who may all hold aspirations of gaining home court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs, yet who are also in danger of missing the Play-In Tournament entirely.

The Warriors chances have been boosted by the Kings tumble

One team whose fallen behind the pack are the Sacramento Kings, with Sunday's blowout 122-95 loss to the Pacers succumbing the franchise to their fourth-straight loss that have all come on their home floor.

The Kings have now lost 11 games at Golden 1 Center -- tied for most home losses in the league alongside the injury ravaged New Orleans Pelicans. Sacramento are now 13-17 on the season, sitting 12th in the West and 2.5 games back from the Suns.

After dismantling the Warriors in the opening Play-In elimination game last season, the Kings were beaten by the Pelicans and ultimately failed to make the playoffs themselves. Yet after acquiring 6x All-Star DeMar DeRozan during the offseason, Sacramento were fully expecting a return to postseason action.

That may still be the case, but the early signs don't look good. If anything DeRozan has been subtraction by addition, with the Kings struggling to balance the offense with he, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk. It's easy to forget that DeRozan could have been a Warrior in the offseason, having shown interest in coming to the Bay according to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The more pressing individual issue for Sacramento is that of Fox, with his agent Rich Paul recently meeting with Kings general manager Monte McNair to discuss the direction of the team. With just one year remaining on his current contract, "rival executives are monitoring the Fox situation closely" according to Amick and Slater over the weekend.

Golden State may be in a bit of a slump themselves right now, but this is a clear reminder that other teams are also facing their own issues. With an easier upcoming schedule and hopefully more rotation clarity, the Warriors are still in position to vie for for a top six spot in the West.