Pacific rival strangely floated as trade destination for Warriors forward
The depth of the Golden State Warriors has been a key factor behind the team's early success this season, but it's fair to say it's not helping everyone from an individual standpoint.
Golden State's form as a team is clearly the number one priority, yet it has left a sense of awkward uncertainty for Jonathan Kuminga in regard to his long-term future at the franchise.
A surprise team has been floated as a trade destination for Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
After failing to reach a contract extension prior to the October 21 deadline, Kuminga was moved to the bench following the first three games of the season. To his credit, the 22-year-old has responded incredibly well in averaging 17.3 points and 4.8 rebounds on 52% shooting from the floor and 42.9% from three-point range in eight games since moving to the bench.
The question remains on where Kuminga fits in long-term, and whether the Warriors will be willing to pay him $25-30+ million per year as a restricted free agent next offseason. If Golden State are in anyway unsure of their plans for Kuminga come the summer, then they need to be open to trade calls on the talented forward prior to the February 6 deadline.
There are a number of teams who could take a risk on Kuminga's still somewhat untapped potential, but most of them would likely be young, rebuilding teams that could afford to give him far greater opportunity. However, another team that's been floated is the Los Angeles Lakers, with Luke Norris of FanSided suggesting the pacific rival could target Kuminga in the coming months.
"The fact that he's only 22 also makes him a long-term option that the Lakers can build around once LeBron is gone, which one would assume isn't far away," Norris wrote. "Davis, of course, will still be the centerpiece, but Kuminga would be a strong No. 2 as he continues to develop."
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis still leading the way, the Lakers are prioritizing winning and aren't your typical team that may have interest in Kuminga. Los Angeles could certainly do with some of the elite athleticism that Kuminga provides, but would he necessarily be a fit in the starting lineup next to James and Davis given the spacing worries?
Then there's the issue of what the Lakers have to offer, and whether the Warriors would be willing to do business with a close rival. Norris has suggested a deal surrounding Rui Hachimura and a first-round pick among other exchanges, yet there's legitimate concern on the value for both teams.
Given all the factors at play, it's difficult to see the Warriors and Lakers executing a trade that would send Kuminga to Los Angeles. There's a chance he remains a trade candidate ahead of the deadline, but no doubt Golden State are still hoping the former seventh overall pick remains a strong part of their future.