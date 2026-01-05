Painful Draymond Green truth only true Warriors fans know

If you're a die-hard Golden State Warriors fan that watches every game, it's been impossible to deny: Draymond Green simply has not been playing well at all as of the last month or so. His subpar performance is unfortunately becoming more and more of an issue for this team.

Green hasn't been nearly as sharp in his execution on offense and defense. The once championship-caliber role player that played with an ultra-sharp IQ and did all the little things is now not nearly as effective. Father time spares no one, even players that were part of a dynasty.

When Draymond's energy slips up, the ripple effect touches practically every lineup combination Steve Kerr uses. The Warriors have historically relied on Green to organize the defense and clean up mistakes. Now that his impact is diminished, the whole system is taking a hit.

Of course, that's mostly shown up on the defensive end. Golden State is still capable of locking in for stretches, but the consistency is gone. Green has always been the player who erased issues before they became problems, but that's not happening nearly as consistently now.

Offensively, the Warriors remain dependent on Stephen Curry’s brilliance to stay afloat. Curry continues to manufacture scoring runs out of nothing, but the margin is thinner than it's ever been. When Green is not a threat to score or create advantages as a screener and passer, defenses feel more comfortable loading up on Curry.

Draymond Green's level of play has fallen off

Golden State has tried to compensate by leaning into younger contributors, but many of those players look a lot better when Green is at his best. Some of the young guys are essentially being put in a position where they're now covering for Draymond's mistakes, ironically.

This Warriors team isn't bad overall, but they're becoming increasingly fragile. When Green is sharp, the team still looks cohesive and dangerous. When he's not, the flaws are exposed quickly. That puts a lot of pressure on a roster that already has little room for error.

Green has built his career on emotion and having a mental edge. So when frustration creeps in and his focus slips, it undermines the very qualities that once made him indispensable. The Warriors have lived with the balance of that situation for years because the payoff was worth it, but it's much more questionable now.

None of this erases what Green has meant to the franchise, but Golden State isn't operating in a league that caters to aging legends. The game is faster, younger, and less forgiving than ever before. If the Warriors are going to remain competitive, they need reliability as much as they need experience.

This is just the reality this team finds itself in. Golden State’s margin depends heavily on Draymond Green playing at a level that matches his role. Until that happens again, this team will continue to struggle.