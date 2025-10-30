While the Golden State Warriors have got off to a hot start in their 2025-26 campaign, a look around the league at ex-Warriors reveals that former star Klay Thompson has gotten off to a brutal start with the Dallas Mavericks.

In four games this season, Thompson has averaged a career-low nine points per game while shooting 34.2% from the field and a dismal 28.6% from three-point range. His fall from grace is getting difficult to watch at this point, particularly for Warrior fans who still have a soft spot for the veteran sharpshooter.

Some are even urging the Mavs to move on from the 35-year-old Thompson following his rough start. While that may be a bit premature at this point, one cannot help but wonder if the Warriors legend has run out of gas. After the major injuries he sustained five and six years ago, and the wear-and-tear his body has been through, he could be forgiven for slowing down a bit at this stage of his career.

Even last season was a bit of a decline for Thompson as he averaged just 14 points per game which was his lowest mark since his rookie season. It seems that trajectory has continued into this season, resulting in a genuine conversation on whether he should still be a starter.

Warriors fans will not delight in Thompson's decline. He is an indelible and integral part of Golden State's dynasty. Without him, who knows how many championships the franchise wins?

He and Stephen Curry teaming up as the Splash Brothers provided some of the coolest and most memorable moments in Warriors history, so no matter what he does for the rest of his career he will be a legend in the Bay Area forever after what he did during his time with Golden State.

Still, Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the Warriors no longer have Thompson. Clearly the team made the right call by not bringing him back following the 2023-24 season, and even if it still doesn't feel right seeing him in a Mavs uniform, that may have been the price the Warriors had to pay to remain competitive.

The Mavs are 1-3 on the season while the Warriors are 4-1 and look to be playing with plenty of confidence.

One can miss Thompson while still acknowledging that he has lost a step at this point in his career. Perhaps he can turn things around after his rough start to the year, but no matter what he will always be a Warriors legend.